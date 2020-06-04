SALT LAKE CITY, June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Summit Global Investments, LLC has been awarded a PSN Top Guns distinction by Informa Financial Intelligence's PSN manager database, North America's longest running database of investment managers.
SGI is excited to be awarded the Top Gun Bull & Bear designation for our SGI U.S. Large Cap Equity Strategy with our dedication to our clients. We care about return and deeply care about the risk associated with such returns. We are keenly aware of the impact of our clients' assets. This combination of Risk, Return and Impact is at the center of how we implement a unique "Managed Risk Approach" ™ for our clients. For more information see www.sgiam.com.
Through a combination of Informa Financial Intelligence's proprietary performance screens, *PSN Top Guns (*free registration to view Top Guns) ranks products in six proprietary categories in over 50 universes. This is a well-respected quarterly ranking and is widely used by institutional asset managers and investors. Informa Financial Intelligence is part of Informa plc, a leading provider of critical decision-making solutions and custom services to financial institutions.
Bull & Bear Masters: had an r-squared of 0.80 or greater relative to the style benchmark for a three-year period. Moreover, products must have an upside market capture over 100 and a downside market capture less than 100 relative to the style benchmark. The top ten ratios of Upside Capture Ratio over Downside Capture Ratio become the PSN Bull & Bear Masters. **
Our unique "Managed Risk Approach" ™ has evolved over decades of research and continuous revisions to understand and exploit what reduces risk, successfully avoids pitfalls and elevated idiosyncratic risks and drives market returns. The U.S. Large Cap Equity Strategy seeks to outperform the S&P 500 Index over a market cycle, while reducing overall volatility.
"Congratulations to Summit Global Investments, LLC for being recognized as a PSN Top Gun," said Ryan Nauman, Market Strategist at Informa Financial Intelligence's Zephyr. "This highly esteemed designation allows us to recognize success, excellence and performance of leading investment managers each quarter."
The complete list of PSN Top Guns and an overview of the methodology can be located on https://psn.fi.informais.com/
For more details on the methodology behind the PSN Top Guns Rankings or to purchase PSN Top Guns Reports, contact Margaret Tobiasen at Margaret.tobiasen@informa.com
** From Informa Financial Intelligence Zephyr
About Summit Global Investments, LLC
Summit Global Investments, LLC is an SEC-registered investment adviser. As an investment firm, Summit Global Investments is employee-owned and operated by the managing partners. Summit Global Investments is located in Salt Lake City, Utah.
We are dedicated to managing equity strategies for investors through our "Managed Risk Approach". Registered investment advisors, institutional investors and retail investors are able to access our expertise through a variety of avenues, from institutional separate accounts, separately-managed accounts (SMA/UMA) to mutual funds.
About Informa Financial Intelligence's Zephyr
Financial Intelligence, part of the Informa Intelligence Division of Informa plc, is a leading provider of products and services helping financial institutions around the world cut through the noise and take decisive action. Informa Financial Intelligence's solutions provide unparalleled insight into market opportunity, competitive performance and customer segment behavioral patterns and performance through specialized industry research, intelligence, and insight. IFI's Zephyr portfolio supports asset allocation, investment analysis, portfolio construction, and client communications that combine to help advisors and portfolio managers retain and grow client relationships. For more information about IFI, visit https://financialintelligence.informa.com. For more information about Zephyr's PSN Separately Managed Accounts data, visit https://financialintelligence.informa.com/products-and-services/data-analysis-and-tools/psn-sma.
