By Summit Global Investments

The SGI Dynamic Tactical ETF (DYTA) surpasses more than $100 million in assets

BOUNTIFUL, Utah, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Summit Global Investments (SGI) announced that their semi-transparent ETF, the SGI Dynamic Tactical ETF (DYTA), has attracted more than $100 million in assets since launching in March of 2023. This marks a significant milestone for the new ETF as well as SGI, as the firm solidifies its' recent offerings in the ETF space.


