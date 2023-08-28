Graduly Helps Students and Universities Save

Graduly Helps Students and Universities Save

 By Summit Venture Studio

Graduly, a financial planning tool, has announced its licensing agreement with Summit Venture Studio (SVS), through Brigham Young University. Graduly was developed specifically for the university setting to help students, financial advisors, and colleges by simplifying financial planning and the funding process.

LEHI, Utah, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Graduly, a financial planning tool, has announced its licensing agreement with Summit Venture Studio (SVS), through Brigham Young University. Graduly was developed specifically for the university setting to help students, financial advisors, and colleges by simplifying financial planning and the funding process. Graduly also helps students avoid taking on unnecessary debt.


