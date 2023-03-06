Support Local Journalism

Sun & Ski Sports has a hiring event to find talented individuals to join the Sun & Ski Sports team for the new Salt Lake City/Murry, Utah store location. The hiring event will occur on March 8th & 15th at the 93.3 The Bull Studios at 434 Bearcat Dr., South Salt Lake, UT 84115, between 9 am-4 pm. Sun & Ski Sports

SALT LAKE CITY, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sun & Ski Sports is excited to announce the opening of its 33rd store in Salt Lake City, UT. The new Sun & Ski Sports will be located in Murray, UT, directly across from the Fashion Place Mall. The expected opening will take place in April, 2023. In addition to the new Salt Lake City/Murray location, Sun & Ski Sports currently operates a sister store in Park City, as well as 31 other stores nationwide, and online at sunandski.com.


