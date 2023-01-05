...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS
EVENING TO 10 AM MST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches
for the Wasatch Front and Cache Valley, with up to 6 inches
possible on the benches of the Wasatch Front. A period of
freezing rain will be possible for the Cache Valley before
midnight. For the Wasatch Back, 3 to 6 inches of snow expected,
especially in the Park City area and Ogden Valley.
* WHERE...Tooele and Rush Valleys, Eastern Box Elder County,
Northern Wasatch Front, Salt Lake Valley, Utah Valley, Cache
Valley/Utah Portion and Wasatch Back.
* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 10 AM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including
Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit
weather.gov/slc/winter.
For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of
Transportation, visit
http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx or dial
511.
Sunder Energy representatives with locals and GlobeAware staff.
SANDY, Utah, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunder Energy, the residential solar sales organization with a mission-oriented culture, returned last month from their social impact trip in Mérida, Mexico. There, sales representatives, managers, and executives alike, worked with GlobeAware to build infrastructure around the Camino del Mayab. The Camino del Mayab, a 130-kilometer hiking/biking trail connecting 13 Mayan communities, is often an overlooked destination in Mexico. Sunder Energy's service group was able to work on a variety of local projects while supporting local accommodations, tasting local foods, and buying gifts and souvenirs from an economically depressed community.
Sunder's mission is "to give people the power to change the future." Daniel Hadobas, a participant in the trip, said of their experience, "I love being part of a company that values giving back and doing service like we did in Merida. It was such a fun and enriching experience to help at the school there. With Sunder's commitment to do a yearly project like this, I can't wait for the next one!" Sunder Energy Chief Executive Officer, Max Britton said, "We went on this trip knowing our team could make a difference in this region and for their people, but we didn't grasp the full impact until we were there, experiencing the hard work and pure joy of those around us. This was an incredible experience that touched all of our hearts. We left tired from the work we did, but full of gratitude for everything we have and everything we could help with in this community".
With the commitment to help homeowners gain energy independence and a desire to pass along their mission-oriented culture to communities in need, Sunder Energy is proud to have made an impact in this special community. The sales organization looks forward to lending a helping hand every year with this annual initiative. To learn more about Sunder Energy, visit SunderEnergy.com.
About Sunder Energy:
In August 2019, long-time friends Max Britton, Eric Nielsen, and a group of friends took their solar industry experience and turned it into a business. Sunder Energy's mission-oriented culture is filled with people who are committed to helping homeowners and the planet alike. The business is focused on disrupting the way America produces its energy.
The team at Sunder Energy strives daily to ensure that core values are exemplified and that the best service is given to customers. We believe in giving our very best in everything we do. We sell only the highest quality solar systems that are backed by the best warranties in the industry. This makes it easy for us to stand by what we promise.
