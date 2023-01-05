Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

SANDY, Utah, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunder Energy, the residential solar sales organization with a mission-oriented culture, returned last month from their social impact trip in Mérida, Mexico. There, sales representatives, managers, and executives alike, worked with GlobeAware to build infrastructure around the Camino del Mayab. The Camino del Mayab, a 130-kilometer hiking/biking trail connecting 13 Mayan communities, is often an overlooked destination in Mexico. Sunder Energy's service group was able to work on a variety of local projects while supporting local accommodations, tasting local foods, and buying gifts and souvenirs from an economically depressed community.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.