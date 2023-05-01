...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Utah...
Little Bear River At Paradise affecting Cache County.
.Warm temperatures will melt snowpack and increase river flows.
For the Little Bear River...including Paradise...Minor flooding is
forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued this afternoon at 345 PM MDT.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE FRIDAY
MORNING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Little Bear River At Paradise.
* WHEN...Until late Friday morning.
* IMPACTS...At 9.7 feet, minor flooding will affect farmland and low
lying areas adjacent to the Little Bear River near the town of
Paradise.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 3 AM MDT Monday the stage was 9.0 feet.
- The Little Bear River at Paradise has crested for the night
and is decreasing in stage. Another increase in stage is
expected this afternoon.
- Forecast...The Little Bear River at Paradise will continue to
see increases in stage each evening to above flood stage
through at least Thursday night. The current peak stage is
expected to reach 9.94 feet Monday evening.
- Flood stage is 9.7 feet.
&&
Weather Alert
.Snowmelt and increased reservoir releases may cause the Little Bear
River below Hyrum Dam to Cutler Reservoir to exceed safe channel
capacity. As a result, minor flooding is possible in these areas.
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY
MORNING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues to be possible.
* WHERE...A portion of Utah, including the following area, Cache
Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...Through Friday morning.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding along the Little
Bear River below Hyrum Reservoir.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
Supplemental Health Care connects caring healthcare & school professionals with opportunities to fulfill their life purpose – better serving patients and students. In hospitals, schools, home health, corrections, and everywhere else that care is delivered, we know that when healthcare professionals have the support they deserve – miraculous things are possible. Supplemental Health Care: Connections That Fuel Miracles
SALT LAKE CITY, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Supplemental Health Care (SHC), a leading healthcare staffing company, is proud to announce its philanthropic partnership with Camp Quality USA, a nonprofit organization that provides free summer camps and year-round programming for children with cancer and their families.
Supplemental Health Care supports Camp Quality's mission of "letting kids with cancer be kids again."
About 9,910 children under the age of 15 will be diagnosed with cancer in the United States this year alone. Camp Quality understands that when a child receives a cancer diagnosis, childhood can feel like it stops in many ways.
Camp Quality's programs are designed to help restore children's carefree nature by providing exciting activities, cultivating friendships, and offering a supportive community. With locations across the country, Camp Quality is "letting kids with cancer be kids again."
Volunteer Opportunities with Camp Quality
Camp Quality relies on volunteers, with around 475 individuals volunteering in various positions at camps and programs each year. Volunteer roles include one-on-one companions, food service, lifeguarding, and more. The organization also provides campers with around-the-clock, on-site medical care.
One of SHC's tenured travel nurses, Arlene Higgins, has volunteered at Camp Quality for 19 years and now acts as a medical coordinator for the organization. Arlene has some amazing stories to share from her time volunteering, so check out her interview to learn more about her transformative experience at Camp Quality.
If you're an RN or other healthcare professional interested in volunteering, you can check local Camp Quality locations for available opportunities and camp dates.
About Supplemental Health Care
Supplemental Health Care (SHC) is a leading healthcare staffing provider that connects caring healthcare professionals with opportunities to fulfill their calling to better serve patients and students. For everyone that we serve, SHC is the place where caring hearts thrive. SHC welcomes all people and celebrates the breadth and diversity of our employees.
About Camp Quality USA
Camp Quality hosts week-long overnight summer camps at over 18 locations in 13 states. Most locations offer additional year-round events including teen weekends, family overnights, sibling retreats, reunions, and much more. Camp Quality's staff and volunteers dedicate themselves to offering not only opportunities for their campers to be kids, but also for their families to spend much needed time together. Check out www.campqualitlyusa.org for more information.
