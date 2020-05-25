Suralink_and_PKF_Littlejohn.jpg
Suralink and PKF Littlejohn Partner to Provide the Leading PBC Request List Management Software Solutions to Firms in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa
SALT LAKE CITY, May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Suralink and PKF Littlejohn announced a partnership that will expand Suralink's footprint into the EMEA market while providing PKF Littlejohn partners, clients, and staff with leading request list management solutions.
