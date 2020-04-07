SALT LAKE CITY, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Thought leadership research firm TrendCandy Research today released a new study that underscores broad political polarization in America. TrendCandy surveyed 1,200 US adults on attitudes regarding current affairs, including the upcoming presidential election and racism.
"Political conflict is at historic highs. Many Americans have entrenched opinions to the point that anyone who doesn't agree politically isn't just wrong, they aren't even 'American' anymore," said Justin Ethington, CEO and founder of TrendCandy. "This tribal isolation is creating a split nation in which partisans prefer to live in separate neighborhoods, consume separate media, and develop separate cultures."
Key data from the study includes:
- 26% of Americans polled believe the Democrats will cheat in the 2020 election, while 25% believe the Republicans will cheat.
- More respondents would stay connected on social media to someone who sends unwanted romantic advances than someone with opposing political views.
- 61% of Americans polled say they are open to changing their mind about politics.
- 46% of respondents believe America is a racist country.
- 70% of liberal Americans polled believe America is a racist country compared to 26% of conservatives.
- Asian Americans are more likely than Caucasians, African Americans, or Latinos to believe America is a racist country.
To learn more about TrendCandy's original survey research, please visit https://www.trendcandy.io/.
About the study
TrendCandy Research surveyed a random sample of 1,200 U.S. adults in March 2020 on attitudes regarding current affairs and trends in America. The survey was conducted in partnership with Lucid, a global leader in online sample and research solutions. Response was modeled after U.S. Census demographic breakouts. The margin of error is +/- 2.83% at the 95% confidence interval.
About TrendCandy
TrendCandy conducts survey research to create original ideas that spread. Thought leadership research generated by TrendCandy has been covered by hundreds of media outlets, including Bloomberg, Business insider, CNBC, CNN, Entrepreneur, Forbes, Fortune Harvard Business Review, Inc Magazine, TechCrunch and Time. Brands like SAP, Disney Resorts, Audible, 3M, Meredith Media, Ancestry and Pinterest use insights from TrendCandy to create conversations, advance relationships, and win a greater share of the future. www.trendcandy.io
Contact:
Julia Giona
TrendCandy
+1 (415) 828-4775
237300@email4pr.com