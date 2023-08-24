250 franchise units will open across seven new markets: Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Arkansas, Missouri, and Idaho.

After launching multi-unit franchising in February, the customized beverage powerhouse will expand into seven new markets

LEHI, Utah, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Swig is going places. The Home of the Original Dirty Soda™ announced a significant milestone in the company's growth with the successful signing of 250 franchise units across seven new markets: Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Arkansas, Missouri, and Idaho — with the first Arkansas, Idaho and Missouri stores opening later this year. This achievement marks the halfway point toward Swig's ambitious goal of committing 500 franchise units by the end of the year.


