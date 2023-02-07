SwipeClock Logo (PRNewsfoto/SwipeClock)

SwipeClock Logo (PRNewsfoto/SwipeClock)

 By SwipeClock

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trion Solutions Inc., (Trion) a Professional Employer Organization (PEO) and HR Outsourcing organization, honored Swipeclock with its Triumph Partnership Award for 2022. This award, also referred to as "Vendor of the Year," was started in 2020 in an effort to recognize the external vendors, suppliers, consultants, and others that support Trion in its efforts to meet and exceed the expectations of their clients.


