The Astra SDK is a state-of-the-art, fully-built avatar design tool giving developers a robust character creation solution. 

SALT LAKE CITY and VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tafi, the creator of Astra, the world-class 3D avatar creation engine, announced the public launch of their Astra SDK. With today's update, any developer has easy access to Astra to integrate it into their games and digital environments. Astra is built to save developers time and money while giving their users a powerful tool to create their perfect digital identity using Astra's massive 3D asset library. Creators can also integrate their own 3D assets designed in various 3D modeling software for nearly infinite possibilities for their users' avatars. Developers can sign up now to receive the SDK on the Astra website.

