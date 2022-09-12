Support Local Journalism

As SR. Director of Events and Community Relations at Brandless, Taunya Brown's impact on the community is recognized through this award

LINDON, Utah, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Over 83 million women are over the age of 40. While the average female entrepreneur is 42 and the average female CEO is 48. Utah's 40 Women Over 40 Award, presented by W Collective, is breaking barriers to recognize women who are thriving in their career and making an impact in their community that are over 40. As part of their mission, they believe that representation "matters in age, race, skill, experience, opinion and thought". This organization is aimed at creating a space to "acknowledge and celebrate women in their 40s, 50s, 60s, & beyond! [They] want to be inspired by women taking chances, changing lives and making an impact later in life. [They] envision a growing community of women over 40, celebrated for their distinct accomplishments and success stories".

