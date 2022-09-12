As SR. Director of Events and Community Relations at Brandless, Taunya Brown's impact on the community is recognized through this award
LINDON, Utah, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Over 83 million women are over the age of 40. While the average female entrepreneur is 42 and the average female CEO is 48. Utah's 40 Women Over 40 Award, presented by W Collective, is breaking barriers to recognize women who are thriving in their career and making an impact in their community that are over 40. As part of their mission, they believe that representation "matters in age, race, skill, experience, opinion and thought". This organization is aimed at creating a space to "acknowledge and celebrate women in their 40s, 50s, 60s, & beyond! [They] want to be inspired by women taking chances, changing lives and making an impact later in life. [They] envision a growing community of women over 40, celebrated for their distinct accomplishments and success stories".
For their inaugural awards in 2022, Taunya Brown, Sr Director of Events and Community Relations for Brandless, was honored to be one of the 40 women in Utah to be recognized for her accomplishments throughout her career thus far and as a thought leader for other women. She is an experienced creator, program innovator, advocate, and public speaker. Taunya most recently created and launched the first ever Consumer Summit in Utah and is known for building community relations and masterminding mission driven initiatives. Prior to Brandless, Taunya spent over four years as the Communication and Programs Manager for the Rollins Center for Entrepreneurship and Technology in BYU Marriott. During her time at BYU she founded a-first-of-its-kind Women in Entrepreneurship Program and assisted hundreds of students in building and scaling their startups. She was the Annual Giving Manager and Communications Director at Intermountain Healthcare's Foundation at Utah Valley Hospital where she played an integral role fundraising for the Ascent Campaign's $500 million dollar expansion project.
Taunya has 20 plus years of experience in business, as an owner and founder, experience designer, brick and mortar franchiser, and was a featured Event Planner on TLC's Reality TV Series. Taunya is a single mom to two amazing children, and is in the process of completing a Master's of Science Degree at USC. Over the last year, Taunya has played an integral role in connecting the community to Brandless' mission of making it easier for people to take better care of themselves, their families and the planet by working with the best ingredients, partners, and customers.
