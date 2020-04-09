SALT LAKE CITY, April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TazWorks™, the leader in technology solutions for the background screening industry, today announced a new digital adoption tool to its industry-leading background screening software, which includes step-by-step guides called software walkthroughs. The move is intended to help the company's new and existing clients to accelerate onboarding, training and mastery of TazWorks Software™. The company made the announcement in conjunction with the unveiling of its new corporate website at TazWorks.com.
"Background screening is complex by its nature, and while our software is pretty easy to use, there is definitely a lot to learn," said TazWorks COO, Joe Olsen. "Software walkthroughs guide the user through every aspect of the software as if there was an instructor sitting over their shoulder. When the guides are not enough, the user can instantly access our entire knowledgebase library without leaving the app, or they can initiate a live chat session with a customer support representative. This technology will change the way our clients onboard and train new employees and will be especially helpful as we emerge from the COVID pandemic to help our clients efficiently adapt to the sudden increase in demand for background screening services."
"Training end users and employees can be a daunting task, so software walkthroughs are a game changer for screening agencies," said screening industry expert Jason Morris. "Getting employees to be productive in a short amount of time is huge for the industry and getting them up and running fast allows screening professionals to turn new clients into revenue producers in no time!"
TazWorks software walkthroughs will be generally available in late April 2020. Customers can access the tool through the new "TazHelp" widget that says, "I Need Help" on the righthand side of the screen within TazWorks Software.
ABOUT TAZWORKS:
TazWorks is a SaaS-based software and technology platform that powers the largest number of independent background screening agencies in the United States. TazWorks offers end-to-end technology solutions and revenue-generating strategies to Consumer Reporting Agencies (CRAs) who provide background screening as a service. TazWorks delivers the most comprehensive network of integrated data providers, Applicant Tracking Systems (ATS), Human Resource Information Systems (HRIS), Property Management Systems (PMS), drug screening, and other related services. TazWorks was founded in 2002 and is based in the Greater Salt Lake City area of Utah.
Contact:
Ashley Casaus
801-572-7401
ashley.casaus@tazworks.com