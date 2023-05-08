...The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City has issued a Flood
Advisory for the following rivers in Utah...
Blacksmith Fork River Near Hyrum affecting Cache County.
.Warm temperatures will melt high mountain snowpack and increase
river flows.
For the Blacksmith Fork River...including Hyrum...elevated river
levels are forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an
alternative route.
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued late tonight at 1200 AM MDT.
&&
...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR SNOWMELT IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON UNTIL
FURTHER NOTICE...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt is expected.
* WHERE...Blacksmith Fork River Near Hyrum.
* WHEN...From this afternoon until further notice.
* IMPACTS...At 7.6 feet, flooding along select homes in the
Blacksmith Fork Canyon will occur. Additionally, homes in the
Country Manor subdivision will also be affected.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 11:45 AM MDT Tuesday the stage was 6.3 feet.
- Minor flooding is being reported along the Blacksmith Fork
River near Hyrum.
- Forecast...The river will reach action stage (6.7 feet)
Wednesday morning.
- Action stage is 6.7 feet.
- Flood stage is 7.6 feet.
&&
Weather Alert
.Snowmelt and increased reservoir releases may cause the river flows
to become high. Possible minor flooding downstream from Hyrum
Reservoir.
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues to be possible.
* WHERE...A portion of Utah, including the following area, Cache
Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...Through Friday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding along the Little
Bear River below Hyrum Reservoir.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
The Nation's Original and Most Iconic Frozen Yogurt Brand to Serve Moms a Complimentary Cup of Frozen Yogurt
SALT LAKE CITY, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TCBY (The Country's Best Yogurt), the world's original and most iconic frozen yogurt brand, is celebrating Mother's Day by gifting moms up to six-ounces of free frozen yogurt on Sunday, May 14.
Mothers across the country deserve to be treated to their favorite dessert, and TCBY is proud to serve them an extensive lineup of frozen yogurt, including low-fat, fat-free, or no-sugar-added varieties, as well as non-dairy options such as oat milk yogurts and fruit sorbets. TCBY also has unique frozen yogurt delights such as sundaes, banana splits, Chillers, milkshakes, parfaits, and Shivers, giving customers a variety of ways to sweeten their day.
"Moms are selfless superheroes and we're excited to show our appreciation this Mother's Day with their favorite cup of frozen yogurt," said Nelson Tejada, Chief Executive Officer of Famous Brands International. "We look forward to celebrating with moms at their local TCBY and hope they enjoy this small gesture of their favorite frozen yogurt flavor."
As the trailblazers of frozen yogurt, TCBY has been delivering its signature delicious and healthier frozen desserts since opening its first location in Little Rock, Arkansas, in 1981. Today, TCBY is the only dual soft-serve and hand-scooped frozen yogurt franchise, serving guests at more than 200 locations. The brand is always innovating and leads the market in nutrition, taste, and product quality.
TCBY is the original and most well-known frozen yogurt brand, leading the market in nutrition, taste and product quality. With over 40 years of experience, TCBY is a successful model that has fueled the growth of a thriving industry. TCBY, which currently has 200 franchise locations system-wide, offers an extensive product line, including low-fat, fat-free, or no sugar added options. TCBY launched its unique frozen yogurt classification "Super Froyo" in 2011 and is still the most nutritious frozen yogurt product available in the market. TCBY was also the first brand to market Greek Frozen Yogurt. TCBY and Mrs. Fields are part of Famous Brands International. For more information, visit www.tcby.com or www.tcby.com/franchise/.
