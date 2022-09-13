Support Local Journalism

By providing more access to critical performance analytics, TCN Operator will enable contact center managers to unlock agents' potential and increase productivity for their operations

ST. GEORGE, Utah, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TCN, Inc., a global provider of a comprehensive cloud-based call center platform for enterprises, contact centers, BPOs, and collection agencies, today announced enhancements to its Performance Analytics and Reporting features to empower contact center managers to make more data-driven decisions and improve operational efficiencies.

