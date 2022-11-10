TCN's latest enhancements to its Voice Analytics tools allow contact center managers to analyze operational performance and make more informed business decisions
ST. GEORGE, Utah, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TCN, Inc., a global provider of a comprehensive cloud-based call center platform for enterprises, contact centers, BPOs, and collection agencies, today announced the addition of agent scorecards to its Voice Analytics features to drive agent performance and efficiency.
"With hundreds of calls happening at a call center every day, it can be difficult to expect every manager listening to the calls to rate them the same way with no criteria in place," said Jesse Bird, chief technology officer and co-founder of TCN. "With the addition of agent scorecards, call center operators can take the vagueness out of the quality grading of each call and create a system that all managers can follow. This helps create consistency in the assessments and keeps the entire team more aligned on expectations and how to continue improving."
Seamlessly integrated into Voice Analytics features, agent scorecards is an evaluation system built to measure contact center performance to provide feedback about call center agents, how they are performing, how customers are responding, and how those agents are following or deviating from the company's standard processes and procedures. Providing all of this information based on real-world examples will allow managers and agents to improve on any shortcomings in performance and can also provide managers with great examples to show new agents during onboarding and training. Additionally, this visibility can help reveal if there are any processes or procedures currently in place that are not working and need to be addressed.
Key benefits of Voice Analytics' agent scorecards include:
Fully Customizable: Managers can customize the scorecards based on how much each criterion is worth and the weighted value.
Operational Efficiency: Voice Analytics will automatically transcribe calls and grade them based on pre-set criteria. This ensures the manager does not have to listen to the entire call to know if the agent has hit all the checkmarks.
Risk Reduction: Specific criteria can be set up to flag instances where agents are not saying specific statements required with certain compliance standards.
TCN is a global provider of a comprehensive, cloud-based call center platform for enterprises, contact centers, business process outsourcing firms (BPOs), and collection agencies. Founded in 1999, TCN combines a deep understanding of the needs of call centers with a unique approach to pricing – no contracts, monthly minimums or maintenance fees – that supports rapid scaling and instant flexibility to changing business needs. TCN's flagship platform for contact centers, TCN Operator, features a holistic set of easy-to-use, automated agent tools and advanced apps for omnichannel communications, workforce engagement, compliance & data management, integration & automation, intelligence, reporting & analytics, and collaboration & accessibility. Its suite of compliance tools helps businesses meet the requirements of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA) and other state and federal regulations, including new and updated debt collection rules issued by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. TCN Operator integrates seamlessly with leading APIs and is accessible to agents with visual impairments. TCN is trusted by Fortune 500 companies and enterprises of all sizes in multiple industries in many countries. For more information, visit https://www.tcn.com/ and follow on Twitter @tcn.
