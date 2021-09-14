ST. GEORGE, Utah, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TCN, Inc., a global provider of a comprehensive cloud-based call center platform for enterprises, contact centers, BPOs, and collection agencies, today commemorates the fifth anniversary of its India-based subsidiary, ClearTouch. A pioneer in providing the first cloud-based call center platform in India in 2016, ClearTouch, powered by TCN's technology, empowers Indian businesses to transform their on-premises infrastructure to cloud-based services.
"When we first launched ClearTouch in 2016, we were excited about the prospect of helping Indian companies optimize their contact center operations and improve their bottom lines by implementing cloud-based technology for the first time," said Terrel Bird, CEO and co-founder of TCN. "Over the past five years, we have seen tremendous growth in the Indian market as we continue to build on the success and look to expand further into the Asia-Pacific region."
Since 2016, ClearTouch has grown its presence from Chennai to offices in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Delhi and Mumbai, with data centers in Mumbai and Bangalore as well as other data centers throughout the world, which provides the capability and agility to handle various client requirements. The company's revenue has grown by more than 200% each year during the last three years while more than tripling its head count. To strengthen its services and improve customer experience, ClearTouch has worked closely with local partners such as many major Indian telecommunications companies. It currently serves various Indian companies and multinational businesses in the healthcare, insurance, financial services, banking and BPO industries.
According to a recent Frost & Sullivan report, COVID-19 has accelerated the rate of migration from on-premise solutions to cloud-based services in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, given the need to provide outstanding customer experience remotely. The report's author also noted that the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) industry will be the leader in deploying contact center applications, followed by telecommunications.
"COVID-19 has accelerated interest in cloud-based services for call centers and contact centers, and we're pleased to report that our advanced contact center platform has helped many Indian companies with thousands of agents in their business continuity during the pandemic," said Uthaman Bakthikrishnan, executive director of ClearTouch. "Indian businesses are increasingly recognizing the major gains in efficiency and productivity, as well as agent performance and customer experience, from leveraging the cloud. Although the pandemic jumpstarted this pivot to the cloud out of necessity, these benefits will only increase in value after the pandemic, which is why we're so bullish on the Indian market."
TCN currently serves more than 2,000 clients worldwide, with offices in the U.S., Canada, Australia, India and the United Kingdom.
About ClearTouch
ClearTouch is a pioneering provider of a cloud-based call center platform for enterprises, contact centers, BPOs and financial services companies in India. A subsidiary of TCN, Inc., a global contact center technology provider, ClearTouch introduced the first cloud-based contact center platform in India in 2016. ClearTouch combines a deep understanding of the needs of call centers with a unique approach to pricing -- no contracts, monthly minimums or maintenance fees -- that supports rapid scaling and instant flexibility to changing business needs. ClearTouch's contact center platform features a holistic set of easy-to-use, automated agent tools and advanced apps for omnichannel communications, workforce engagement, compliance & data management, integration & automation, intelligence, reporting & analytics and collaboration & accessibility. Its suite of compliance tools helps businesses meet the requirements of telemarketing and telecommunications regulations both in India and North America. Trusted by companies of all sizes in the healthcare, insurance, financial services, banking and BPO industries, among others, ClearTouch is headquartered in Chennai and maintains offices in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Delhi and Mumbai. For more information, visit http://www.cleartouch.in.
About TCN, Inc.
TCN is a global provider of a comprehensive, cloud-based call center platform for enterprises, contact centers, business process outsourcing firms (BPOs) and collection agencies. Founded in 1999, TCN combines a deep understanding of the needs of call centers with a unique approach to pricing – no contracts, monthly minimums or maintenance fees – that supports rapid scaling and instant flexibility to changing business needs. TCN's flagship platform for contact centers, TCN Operator, features a holistic set of easy-to-use, automated agent tools and advanced apps for omnichannel communications, workforce engagement, compliance & data management, integration & automation, intelligence, reporting & analytics and collaboration & accessibility. Its suite of compliance tools helps businesses meet the requirements of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA) and other state and federal regulations, including new and updated debt collection rules issued by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. TCN Operator integrates seamlessly with leading APIs and is accessible to agents with visual impairments. TCN is trusted by Fortune 500 companies and enterprises of all sizes in multiple industries in many countries. For more information, visit http://www.tcn.com/ and follow on Twitter @tcn.
