.Warm temperatures will melt snowpack and reservoir releases will
increase river flows.
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY, JUNE
15...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues to be possible.
* WHERE...A portion of Utah, including the following area, Cache
Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...Through Thursday, June 15.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding along the Little
Bear River below Hyrum Reservoir.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
TCN Continues Global Growth with New Offices in the U.K. and Romania, Further Expanding its Footprint in the Contact Center Technology Market
TCN has recently opened offices in the U.K. and Romania to serve the growing European market while continuing to broaden its client base in North America and APAC
ST. GEORGE, Utah, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TCN, Inc., a global provider of a comprehensive cloud-based call center platform for enterprises, contact centers, BPOs and collection agencies, today announced that it has hit significant milestones in overall growth globally. Continuing its growth trajectory, TCN achieved nearly 25% year-over-year revenue growth globally during 2022 while also expanding its North American employee base by nearly 20%. Additionally, the employee numbers continued to grow in other markets as the U.K./EU employee numbers doubled in 2022. Earlier this year, TCN opened an office in the Midlands regions of the U.K. and an EU head office in Bucharest, Romania and hired seasoned industry professionals in both Europe and the U.K. to better serve EU and U.K. contact centers.
