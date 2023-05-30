Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Serving the Accounts Receivable Management (ARM) and collections industry for 25 years, TCN continues to strengthen its compliance solutions, helping its clients navigate the challenges with SMS consent and deliverability

ST. GEORGE, Utah, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TCN, Inc., a global provider of a comprehensive cloud-based call center platform for enterprises, contact centers, BPOs and collection agencies, today announced SMS Consent Tracking feature enhancements to its flagship platform, TCN Operator, to help call centers successfully and compliantly communicate with consumers. Offered as a part of the platform's Natural Language Compliance (NLC) tool, the SMS Consent Tracking feature enables call centers to easily manage consumer consent and stay compliant by tracking and recording individual and channel-specific consent for every contact.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.