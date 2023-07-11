Support Local Journalism

Providing contact center software for over two decades, TCN continues to deliver effective and convenient solutions for companies in healthcare, financial services and other industries with its latest payment portal enhancement

ST. GEORGE, Utah, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TCN, Inc., a global provider of a comprehensive cloud-based call center platform for enterprises, contact centers, BPOs and collection agencies, today announced enhancements to its SMS payment portal's Text-to-Pay feature, enabling contact centers to use SMS communications for payment processing while maintaining convenience and compliance. This latest enhancement is seamlessly integrated into the TCN Operator platform, empowering contact centers to employ SMS communications for a more streamlined payment processing experience.


