ST. GEORGE, Utah, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WHAT:
The 2021 Collect! Virtual User Conference is a two-day event for collection agencies, debt collectors and credit grantors to hear from industry experts on industry best practices and learn tips and tricks for using the Collect! platform. TCN, Inc., a global provider of a comprehensive cloud-based call center platform for enterprises, contact centers, BPOs, and collection agencies, is a conference partner and will participate in two panel discussions.
WHO:
Darrin Bird is the executive vice president and chief operating officer at TCN. He has more than 20 years of experience in the IT and software industry. Before TCN, Bird was the president and chief operating officer of Global Connect LLC, a provider of cloud-based contact management software. He joined TCN in 2015 through TCN's merger with Global Connect; since then he has directed TCN's double-digit revenue growth.
WHEN & WHERE:
Panel – Moving Your Productivity Needle
Thurs., June 3, 2021, 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET
Bird will share his expertise and insights on the panel titled, "Moving Your Productivity Needle." The discussion will cover how automating repetitive and routine tasks can transform your business. Experts will give real-world examples of how automation tools can help reduce cost and increase efficiency.
Panel – Communicate with Confidence
Fri., June 4, 2021, 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET
Bird will participate in the panel titled, "Communicate with Confidence." Bird and other industry experts will discuss current and emerging technology tools for automating tasks while ensuring compliance with industry regulations, state and federal laws and the impact of recent changes to CFPB rules on compliance activities.
To register for this event, please visit: https://conference.collect.org/node/545863.
About TCN
TCN is a global provider of a comprehensive, cloud-based call center platform for enterprises, contact centers, business process outsourcing firms (BPOs) and collection agencies. Founded in 1999, TCN combines a deep understanding of the needs of call centers with a unique approach to pricing – no contracts, monthly minimums or maintenance fees – that supports rapid scaling and instant flexibility to changing business needs. TCN's flagship platform for contact centers, TCN Operator, features a holistic set of easy-to-use, automated agent tools and advanced apps for omnichannel communications, workforce engagement, compliance & data management, integration & automation, intelligence, reporting & analytics and collaboration & accessibility. Its suite of compliance tools helps businesses meet the requirements of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA) and other state and federal regulations, including new and updated debt collection rules issued by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. TCN Operator integrates seamlessly with leading APIs and is accessible to agents with visual impairments. TCN is trusted by Fortune 500 companies and enterprises of all sizes in multiple industries in many countries. For more information, visit https://www.tcn.com/ and follow on Twitter @tcn.
Media Contact
Michael Tebo, Gabriel Marketing Group (for TCN), 571-835-8775, michaelt@gabrielmarketing.com
SOURCE TCN