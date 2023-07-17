TCN's ARM industry experts will provide practical insights on healthcare early-out operation and intelligent virtual agents during panel discussions
ST. GEORGE, Utah, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TCN's ARM industry experts will provide practical insights on healthcare early-out operation and intelligent virtual agents during panel discussions.
WHAT
The ACA International Convention & Expo 2023 brings together credit and collection industry experts, pioneers and innovators to communicate and collaborate through various educational sessions and seminars in Chicago on July 26-28. TCN, a global provider of a comprehensive cloud-based call center platform for enterprises, contact centers, BPOs, and collection agencies, will host a booth to demonstrate its latest platform, and its executives will speak on two expert panels during the event.
Scott Brownlee, product engineering manager at TCN, will speak at a session, titled "The Benefits and Traps of Building a Healthcare Early-Out Operation." Along with other industry veterans, Brownlee will examine the dynamic between the healthcare industry and service providers in the Accounts Receivable Management (ARM) industry, how to effectively develop an EO operation, leverage KPIs and identify what critical resources to use.
Bryce Payne, vice president of business development at TCN, will speak at a session, titled "Intelligent Virtual Agents: Navigating the Challenges of Debt Collection." Staffing shortages in the ARM industry have prompted providers to take a look at intelligent virtual agents (IVA) in recent years. In the session, Payne will discuss TCN's 25 years of experience serving the financial services industry, how to effectively employ IVA, AI and automation in a contact center and more.
WHEN & WHERE
Hilton Chicago Hotel
ACA International Convention & Expo 2023
720 South Michigan Avenue, Chicago, IL 60605
Scott Brownlee's "The Benefits and Traps of Building a Healthcare Early-Out Operation" session will be held:
Date: Thursday, July 27, 2023
Time: 8 to 9 a.m. CT
Bryce Payne's "Intelligent Virtual Agents: Navigating the Challenges of Debt Collection" session will be held:
