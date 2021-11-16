ST. GEORGE, Utah, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TCN, Inc., a global provider of a comprehensive cloud-based call center platform for enterprises, contact centers, BPOs, and collection agencies, today announced the launch of "A Comprehensive Guide to Regulation F and How It Impacts Debt Collection," an online guide that details the new rules announced by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) in its interpretation of the Fair Debt Collections Practices Act (FDCPA), which takes effect on Nov. 30, 2021.
"Regulation F has caused collections and call centers to step back and take a hard look at their compliance with national standards. It can be difficult to understand exactly where your company falls in terms of the newest compliance regulations," said McKay Bird, chief marketing officer at TCN. "At TCN, we strive to make the implementation of Regulation F as seamless and carefree as possible for our customers with this new, robust library of resources and compliance best practices."
Enforced by the CFPB, Regulation F is a rule of the FDCPA, which significantly impacts the overall debt collection process. The regulation outlines prohibitions on harassment or abuse, false or misleading representations and unfair practices by debt collectors. The new regulation applies to collection agencies, debt buyers, collection law firms and loan servicers. It will create the need for them to make significant changes on how and when they can communicate with debtors.
The CFPB's July 2021 interpretation of Regulation F clarified several rules about communications with debtors, including telephone calls, emails and text messages. The main requirements and contact restrictions include the 7-in-7 rule, which stipulates that no more than seven calls may be made in seven days, time of day, place of employment, reasonable procedure rules, limited content messages, itemization dates, model validation notices and retaining records.
TCN's new online guide offers a variety of tools that serve as a way for call centers to educate themselves about the parameters of Regulation F and how to better manage compliance, such as:
- An overview of Regulation F compliance
- A guide to understanding the CFPB, FDCPA, and Regulation F
- Tools to avoid Regulation F penalties and methods to stay compliant
- A how-to guide on how call centers can best follow Regulation F practices
- Regulation F frequently asked questions
In addition to the services available to aid in the implementation of Regulation F, TCN also offers a resource library that includes a catalog of current challenges for Regulation F, a directory of the latest updates and rules announced by the CFPB, and several webinars and articles to help applicable users navigate the change.
To explore TCN's Regulation F resources, or to request a demo of their services, visit https://www.tcn.com/a-comprehensive-guide-to-regulation-f-and-how-it-impacts-debt-collection/
About TCN, Inc.
TCN is a global provider of a comprehensive, cloud-based call center platform for enterprises, contact centers, business process outsourcing firms (BPOs) and collection agencies. Founded in 1999, TCN combines a deep understanding of the needs of call centers with a unique approach to pricing – no contracts, monthly minimums or maintenance fees – that supports rapid scaling and instant flexibility to changing business needs. TCN's contact center platform features a holistic set of easy-to-use, automated agent tools and advanced apps for omnichannel communications, workforce engagement, compliance & data management, integration & automation, intelligence, reporting & analytics and collaboration & accessibility. Its suite of compliance tools helps businesses meet the requirements of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA) and other state and federal regulations, including new and updated debt collection rules issued by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. TCN's secure platform integrates seamlessly with leading APIs and is accessible to agents with visual impairments. TCN is trusted by Fortune 500 companies and enterprises of all sizes in multiple industries in many countries. For more information, visit https://www.tcn.com/ and follow on Twitter @tcn.
