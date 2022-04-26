TCN's latest contact center platform enhancement enables call centers to streamline and optimize data visualization, management and compliance while saving time and reducing errors
ST. GEORGE, Utah, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TCN, Inc., a global provider of a comprehensive cloud-based call center platform for enterprises, contact centers, BPOs, and collection agencies, announced today the launch of Data Explorer, a new robust data visualization tool for its platform's List Management Services (LMS) application. The new enhancement enables contact centers to proactively streamline data organization and management in real time, making it easier to achieve higher quality data and meet compliance needs.
"Data Explorer is an intuitive, easy-to-use tool that empowers our clients to streamline data preparation and optimize organizational processes for their call center operations," said Jesse Bird, chief technology officer and co-founder of TCN. "We are confident that Data Explorer sets them up for success by providing more efficient organization and views of their data, and improves omnichannel visibility and consistent compliance."
TCN's Data Explorer allows users to interact with their data in real time and allows them to integrate various data sets and channels from different sources while saving time, improving transparency and reducing the likelihood of errors.
Key benefits of TCN's Data Explorer include:
- Visualization of data: Data Explorer allows users to format data to fit what works best for their operations
- Data accuracy: The tool gives call centers the ability to spot check data in LMS to ensure everything is current and up-to-date
- Efficiency: By keeping all data in one location, Data Explorer saves users time by eliminating the need to move data back and forth among other systems
- Reduced errors: When data is updated manually, mistakes can happen - Data Explorer solves this by reducing the instances of manual interactions with the data outside of LMS
Data Explorer is fully integrated into TCN's LMS advanced cloud contact center platform. This integration is one of several recent improvements to TCN's platform, including its Natural Language Compliance tool that adds customizable rules to meet compliance needs as state and federal rules and regulations change over time.
To learn more about TCN's enhanced LMS platform, visit https://www.tcn.com/call-center-solutions/list-management-services/.
About TCN
TCN is a global provider of a comprehensive, cloud-based call center platform for enterprises, contact centers, business process outsourcing firms (BPOs) and collection agencies. Founded in 1999, TCN combines a deep understanding of the needs of call centers with a unique approach to pricing – no contracts, monthly minimums or maintenance fees – that supports rapid scaling and instant flexibility to changing business needs. TCN's flagship platform for contact centers, TCN Operator, features a holistic set of easy-to-use, automated agent tools and advanced apps for omnichannel communications, workforce engagement, compliance & data management, integration & automation, intelligence, reporting & analytics and collaboration & accessibility. Its suite of compliance tools helps businesses meet the requirements of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA) and other state and federal regulations, including new and updated debt collection rules issued by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. TCN Operator integrates seamlessly with leading APIs and is accessible to agents with visual impairments. TCN is trusted by Fortune 500 companies and enterprises of all sizes in multiple industries in many countries. For more information, visit https://www.tcn.com/ and follow on Twitter @tcn.
