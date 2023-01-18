Support Local Journalism

By blending both Workforce Management and Workforce Optimization features, the new suite enables contact centers to optimize their operations by increasing agent productivity and compliance while improving customer experience

ST. GEORGE, Utah, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TCN, Inc., a global provider of a comprehensive cloud-based call center platform for enterprises, contact centers, BPOs and collection agencies, today launched a new Workforce Engagement suite, fully integrated within its next-generation contact center platform, TCN Operator. By amalgamating the elements of Workforce Management (WFM) and Workforce Optimization (WFO), the new suite aims to optimize call center operations by reducing non-productive agent hours and enhancing customer experience, regardless of the communication channel.


