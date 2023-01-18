By blending both Workforce Management and Workforce Optimization features, the new suite enables contact centers to optimize their operations by increasing agent productivity and compliance while improving customer experience
ST. GEORGE, Utah, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TCN, Inc., a global provider of a comprehensive cloud-based call center platform for enterprises, contact centers, BPOs and collection agencies, today launched a new Workforce Engagement suite, fully integrated within its next-generation contact center platform, TCN Operator. By amalgamating the elements of Workforce Management (WFM) and Workforce Optimization (WFO), the new suite aims to optimize call center operations by reducing non-productive agent hours and enhancing customer experience, regardless of the communication channel.
"Workforce Engagement allows managers and agents to focus on addressing a variety of goals by maximizing the workforce as a whole while also optimizing individual agents' productivity and compliance," said McKay Bird, marketing director at TCN. "The seamless integration of Workforce Engagement into TCN Operator allows the platform to function at new levels of productivity."
The Workforce Engagement suite is a consolidation of WFM and WFO tools with a goal of optimizing contact center operations by increasing compliance, productivity and revenue while enhancing customer experience.
WFM is a tool that analyzes the arrival patterns of historical skill-based call center communication to predict and support staff scheduling needs. It evaluates "what if" scenarios and provides the most accurate agent scheduling forecasts using communication volumes, adherences and absence functions.
WFO is a business strategy model that increases agent compliance and performance by presenting real-time training and learning opportunities, resulting in superior agent performance and overall staff development.
Benefits of the Workforce Engagement suite include:
Increased Agent Compliance and Proficiency: Learning opportunities tailored to individual agents as well as specific teams allow for increases in compliance, risk reduction and overall performance improvements across the entire agent landscape.
Improved Customer Experience: Utilizes automated technology and data analysis to understand customer interactions better and identify customer and employee behavior trends.
Increased Profitability: The designation of suitable agents on only pertinent calls maximizes productivity with minimal non-productive hours, which increases revenue while reducing cost through the insurance of appropriate staffing levels across the agent landscape.
The new Workforce Engagement suite will be featured in a dedicated session during TCN's second annual C3 Virtual User Conference on January 19, 2023. During this session, Deon Appelgryn, product engineering manager at TCN, and Chaz Butterfield, senior account manager at TCN, will share insights on how to automatically manage a call center workforce while reducing operational costs.
TCN is a global provider of a comprehensive, cloud-based call center platform for enterprises, contact centers, business process outsourcing firms (BPOs) and collection agencies. Founded in 1999, TCN combines a deep understanding of the needs of call centers with a unique approach to pricing – no contracts, monthly minimums or maintenance fees – that supports rapid scaling and instant flexibility to changing business needs. TCN's flagship platform for contact centers, TCN Operator, features a holistic set of easy-to-use, automated agent tools and advanced apps for omnichannel communications, workforce engagement, compliance & data management, integration & automation, intelligence, reporting & analytics and collaboration & accessibility. Its suite of compliance tools helps businesses meet the requirements of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA) and other state and federal regulations, including new and updated debt collection rules issued by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. TCN Operator integrates seamlessly with leading APIs and is accessible to agents with visual impairments. TCN is trusted by Fortune 500 companies and enterprises of all sizes in multiple industries in many countries. For more information, visit https://www.tcn.com/ and follow on Twitter @tcn.
