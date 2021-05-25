ST. GEORGE, Utah, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TCN, Inc., a global provider of a comprehensive cloud-based call center platform for enterprises, contact centers, BPOs, and collection agencies, today announced the launch of its Voice Analytics, a set of advanced tools for search and discovery combined with automated call transcription and reduction. The new set of tools, offered initially as a free 60-day trial, includes a highly flexible search engine for quickly and easily finding and retrieving calls through free-form combinations of keywords, phrases, acoustic measures and call metadata.
"Our new Voice Analytics tools can help to reveal the deep business insights that are hidden inside every customer interaction," said Jesse Bird, chief technology officer of TCN. "By retrieving and extracting information from customer interactions over the phone, TCN Voice Analytics uses advanced speech recognition technology to identify certain words, phrases and even the amount of silence on a call to help your organization better understand your customers."
TCN Voice Analytics uses audio from recorded calls and converts them into structured data for searching and analyzing. The set of tools also utilize other associated data, such as customer profile information or when the customer interaction occurred. As the audio goes through the speech recognition system, a text transcript is extracted from the call.
In addition to providing full text transcripts for every call, TCN Voice Analytics provides enterprise-level engagement analytics and seamless integration into TCN Operator, TCN's flagship contact center platform. Its features include advanced search and filtering, enterprise-grade speech recognition and transcription, contextual call playback data, tagging and commenting, transcript visualization and full Payment Card Industry (PCI) redaction.
TCN Voice Analytics' benefits include:
- Increased Contact Center Efficiency: Discovering long calls and high silences with TCN Voice Analytics helps reduce average handle time (AHT). Increase first-call resolution (FCR) by searching for repeat call language and analyzing short calls.
- Improved Agent Performance: TCN Voice Analytics' capabilities help identify areas for improvement and simplify the playback review process by searching for undesired behavior and tag calls for reviewing later.
- Better Customer Experience: Conducting incident analysis with TCN Voice Analytics helps identify instances of customer dissatisfaction and allows call centers to improve customer experience.
- Reduced Risk & Compliance: TCN Voice Analytics allows call centers to find and analyze calls with problematic language, which helps lower the likelihood of fines and lawsuits.
TCN is offering Voice Analytics as a free 60-day trial. For more information, go to https://go.tcn.com/speech-analytics-demo.
About TCN, Inc.
TCN is a global provider of a comprehensive, cloud-based call center platform for enterprises, contact centers, business process outsourcing firms (BPOs) and collection agencies. Founded in 1999, TCN combines a deep understanding of the needs of call centers with a unique approach to pricing – no contracts, monthly minimums or maintenance fees – that supports rapid scaling and instant flexibility to changing business needs. TCN's flagship platform for contact centers, TCN Operator, features a holistic set of easy-to-use, automated agent tools and advanced apps for omnichannel communications, workforce engagement, compliance & data management, integration & automation, intelligence, reporting & analytics and collaboration & accessibility. Its suite of compliance tools helps businesses meet the requirements of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA) and other state and federal regulations, including new and updated debt collection rules issued by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. TCN Operator integrates seamlessly with leading APIs and is accessible to agents with visual impairments. TCN is trusted by Fortune 500 companies and enterprises of all sizes in multiple industries in many countries. For more information, visit https://www.tcn.com/ and follow on Twitter @tcn.
Media Contact
Michael Tebo, Gabriel Marketing Group (for TCN), 571-835-8775, michaelt@gabrielmarketing.com
SOURCE TCN