...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 AM MDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts 45 to 55 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Eastern Box Elder County, Northern Wasatch Front, Salt
Lake Valley and Cache Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...From noon Tuesday to 6 AM MDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A
few power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult
especially for high profile vehicles due to crosswinds.
Reduced visibility in blowing dust is possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
TCN Named a 2022 Top Workplace by The Salt Lake Tribune for the Second Year in a Row
A St. George-based provider of a comprehensive cloud-based call center platform, TCN, has received its Top Workplaces honor based on anonymous feedback from its employees
ST. GEORGE, Utah, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TCN, Inc., a global provider of a comprehensive cloud-based call center platform for enterprises, contact centers, BPOs, and collection agencies, today announced it has been named one of Utah's Top Workplaces for 2022 by The Salt Lake Tribune. This is the second year in a row that TCN has been recognized on this list, reinforcing the continued positive culture within the organization.
The Top Workplaces awards are given based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization, including alignment, execution and connection.
"Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they're allowing employees to have a voice to be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends."
The annual awards program received thousands of nominations for 2022 and continues to empower employees to share their honest feedback with complete anonymity. By using a third party to conduct the survey, participants can provide constructive feedback, which companies can use to improve and enhance company culture.
"Providing a positive culture and work environment at TCN has always been a top priority," said Terrel Bird, CEO and co-founder of TCN. "We are proud to be once again named a top workplace in such a competitive market. Every employee at TCN plays a vital role in our inclusive and fostering environment, and this is a critical piece to our continued success as a company."
TCN places a strong focus on company culture and empowering employees to work autonomously. In the fast-paced tech culture, TCN trusts its team members, regardless of hierarchy, with high responsibility and flexibility. In addition to offering industry-competitive pay and compensation, employer-funded health savings accounts (HSA's) and 401K matching, employees also enjoy a positive work-life balance with their flexible schedules.
Located in St. George, Utah, TCN serves various Fortune 500 companies and enterprises of all sizes in multiple industries. Its global operations span across North America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia Pacific, with offices in the U.S., Canada, Australia, India and the United Kingdom. Starting as a family-owned business in 1999, TCN services more than 2,000 customers in a variety of industries from finance to collections, to media companies, to healthcare, utilities and more.
About TCN
TCN is a global provider of a comprehensive, cloud-based call center platform for enterprises, contact centers, business process outsourcing firms (BPOs) and collection agencies. Founded in 1999, TCN combines a deep understanding of the needs of call centers with a unique approach to pricing – no contracts, monthly minimums or maintenance fees – that supports rapid scaling and instant flexibility to changing business needs. TCN's flagship platform for contact centers, TCN Operator, features a holistic set of easy-to-use, automated agent tools and advanced apps for omnichannel communications, workforce engagement, compliance & data management, integration & automation, intelligence, reporting & analytics and collaboration & accessibility. Its suite of compliance tools helps businesses meet the requirements of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA) and other state and federal regulations, including new and updated debt collection rules issued by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. TCN Operator integrates seamlessly with leading APIs and is accessible to agents with visual impairments. TCN is trusted by Fortune 500 companies and enterprises of all sizes in multiple industries in many countries. For more information, visit http://www.tcn.com and follow on Twitter @tcn.
