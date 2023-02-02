The international cloud computing awards program recognizes TCN's flagship call center platform for the Best Use of Telephony / Unified Communications in Cloud Computing category for the second year in a row
ST. GEORGE, Utah, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TCN, Inc., a global provider of a comprehensive cloud-based call center platform for enterprises, contact centers, BPOs and collection agencies, today announced it has been named a finalist for the Best Use of Telephony/Unified Communications in Cloud Computing category in the 2022-2023 Cloud Awards, which celebrates the brightest and the best in cloud computing. TCN received the recognition for TCN Operator, its next-generation call center platform with a holistic set of easy-to-use, automated agent tools and advanced apps.
"We are thrilled to be named a finalist in the Cloud Awards for the second year in a row," said McKay Bird, marketing director at TCN. "This award is a testament to our team's continuous efforts to add innovative enhancements to the Operator platform over the past year based on in-depth research and, most importantly, customer feedback."
TCN Operator is TCN's comprehensive cloud-based platform with a suite of advanced call center tools for driving operational efficiency and productivity. Over the past year, the platform has evolved, boasting many new tools and enhancements. These enhancements include Data Explorer, a robust data visualization tool for its List Management Services (LMS) application, new Performance Analytics and Reporting features to empower contact center managers to make more data-driven decisions and improve operational efficiencies, and the recently announced Workforce Engagement suite to optimize call center operations by reducing non-productive agent hours and enhancing customer experience, regardless of the communication channel.
"Advancing to the next stage of the Cloud Awards program is a remarkable achievement, and we're excited to celebrate with all those finalists who made the cut," said James Williams, head of operations for the Cloud Awards. "TCN deserves to be named a Cloud Awards finalist as their creative solution exceeded all expectations. With such a strong shortlist, for TCN to move on to the next stage is a huge result."
Now in its 12th year, the Cloud Awards program celebrates the most innovative products and companies in cloud computing and is open to organizations across the globe, including the Americas, Australia, Europe and the Middle East. Entries come from hundreds of organizations of any scale from across the world.
TCN is a global provider of a comprehensive, cloud-based call center platform for enterprises, contact centers, business process outsourcing firms (BPOs) and collection agencies. Founded in 1999, TCN combines a deep understanding of the needs of call centers with a unique approach to pricing – no contracts, monthly minimums or maintenance fees – that supports rapid scaling and instant flexibility to changing business needs. TCN's flagship platform for contact centers, TCN Operator, features a holistic set of easy-to-use, automated agent tools and advanced apps for omnichannel communications, workforce engagement, compliance & data management, integration & automation, intelligence, reporting & analytics and collaboration & accessibility. Its suite of compliance tools helps businesses meet the requirements of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA) and other state and federal regulations, including new and updated debt collection rules issued by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. TCN Operator integrates seamlessly with leading APIs and is accessible to agents with visual impairments. TCN is trusted by Fortune 500 companies and enterprises of all sizes in multiple industries in many countries. For more information, visit http://www.tcn.com and follow on Twitter @tcn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.