ST. GEORGE, Utah, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TCN, Inc., a global provider of a comprehensive cloud-based call center platform for enterprises, contact centers, BPOs and collection agencies, today announced it has been named a finalist for the Best Use of Telephony/Unified Communications in Cloud Computing category in the 2022-2023 Cloud Awards, which celebrates the brightest and the best in cloud computing. TCN received the recognition for TCN Operator, its next-generation call center platform with a holistic set of easy-to-use, automated agent tools and advanced apps.


