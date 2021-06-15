ST. GEORGE, Utah, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TCN, Inc., a global provider of a comprehensive cloud-based call center platform for enterprises, contact centers, BPOs, and collection agencies, today announced it has been named a finalist for the Best Technology Innovation Vendor: Live Agent Support in the 2021 Global Top Ranking Performers Awards by ContactCenterWorld, a global association for contact center and customer engagement best practices. TCN's recognition is for its flagship platform that delivers industry-leading technology with an easy-to-implement, easy-to-configure solution with no hardware required, no monthly contract minimums, no maintenance fees and personalized customer service.
The annual awards program received more than 2,000 entries from more than 80 nations. Now in its 16th year, the awards are considered to be among the most prestigious awards for the contact center industry.
"TCN is very excited to be recognized by ContactCenterWorld," said McKay Bird, chief marketing officer for TCN. "Our comprehensive platform gives businesses everything they need to run an efficient contact center and, as this award pertains to specifically live agent support, we look forward to continuing TCN's innovation that empowers agents to be more efficient and effective in serving their customers."
TCN's platform, TCN Operator, features a holistic set of easy-to-use, automated agent tools and advanced apps, including inbound and outbound solutions; data and digital services; team management, business intelligence and analytics features; and a suite of compliance tools for meeting TCPA regulations. TCN's secure platform integrates seamlessly with leading APIs and is accessible to agents with visual impairments.
About TCN, Inc.
TCN is a global provider of a comprehensive, cloud-based call center platform for enterprises, contact centers, business process outsourcing firms (BPOs) and collection agencies. Founded in 1999, TCN combines a deep understanding of the needs of call centers with a unique approach to pricing – no contracts, monthly minimums or maintenance fees – that supports rapid scaling and instant flexibility to changing business needs. TCN's flagship platform for contact centers, TCN Operator, features a holistic set of easy-to-use, automated agent tools and advanced apps for omnichannel communications, workforce engagement, compliance & data management, integration & automation, intelligence, reporting & analytics and collaboration & accessibility. Its suite of compliance tools helps businesses meet the requirements of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA) and other state and federal regulations, including new and updated debt collection rules issued by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. TCN Operator integrates seamlessly with leading APIs and is accessible to agents with visual impairments. TCN is trusted by Fortune 500 companies and enterprises of all sizes in multiple industries in many countries. For more information, visit https://www.tcn.com/ and follow on Twitter @tcn.
