Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

TCN has been named a product challenger in recognition of the company's effective implementation of solutions for contact centers in Europe and the U.K.

ST. GEORGE, Utah, Oct. 25, 2022  /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TCN, Inc., a global provider of a comprehensive cloud-based call center platform for enterprises, contact centers, BPOs, and collection agencies, announced today that it has been recognized as a product challenger in the 2022 ISG Provider Lens™ Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) - CX Europe and U.K. report.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.