TCN has been named a product challenger in recognition of the company's effective implementation of solutions for contact centers in Europe and the U.K.
ST. GEORGE, Utah, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TCN, Inc., a global provider of a comprehensive cloud-based call center platform for enterprises, contact centers, BPOs, and collection agencies, announced today that it has been recognized as a product challenger in the 2022 ISG Provider Lens™ Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) - CX Europe and U.K. report.
The study focuses on cloud-based platforms and contact center solutions of current CCaaS providers with advanced technology relevant to modern industry standards across Europe and the U.K. The study evaluates 21 different solutions and software providers based on their platform capabilities, open architecture, AI and machine learning capabilities, including speed, reliability, scalability and embedded analytics and the overall quality of the solutions offered.
"It is an honor to be recognized as a 2022 product challenger in a growing market like Europe and the U.K.," said McKay Bird, marketing director at TCN. "Our objective at TCN is to provide dependable and scalable solutions tailored to each of our clients. We understand how critical delivering the best customer service possible is for these organizations, so providing them with the solutions they need is, and always has been, a top priority."
The report highlights TCN's strengths in focusing on mid-markets with modern payment terms, its intuitive and scalable call center software platform, TCN Operator, and industry vertical coverage. The report also emphasized that the flexibility and ease of tailoring have allowed the platform to be easily adopted each time a new vertical is used. TCN Operator is a scalable platform that currently serves 1,500 customers and 2,000 brands across various industries and applications.
"TCN's cloud-based delivery model allows clients to easily scale and adjust to evolving business needs," said Kenn Walters, global lead analyst and executive advisor at ISG. "The open architecture coupled with extensive automation capabilities make for an extremely effective and modern platform."
TCN's flagship cloud-based contact center platform, TCN Operator, features a holistic set of easy-to-use, automated agent tools and advanced apps for omnichannel communications, workforce engagement, compliance & data management, integration & automation, intelligence, reporting & analytics and collaboration & accessibility.
To download a custom version of the report, visit https://www.tcn.com/isg-europe-uk-report/
About TCN
TCN is a global provider of a comprehensive, cloud-based call center platform for enterprises, contact centers, business process outsourcing firms (BPOs) and collection agencies. Founded in 1999, TCN combines a deep understanding of the needs of call centers with a unique approach to pricing – no contracts, monthly minimums or maintenance fees – that supports rapid scaling and instant flexibility to changing business needs. TCN's flagship platform for contact centers, TCN Operator, features a holistic set of easy-to-use, automated agent tools and advanced apps for omnichannel communications, workforce engagement, compliance & data management, integration & automation, intelligence, reporting & analytics and collaboration & accessibility. Its suite of compliance tools helps businesses meet the requirements of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA) and other state and federal regulations, including new and updated debt collection rules issued by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. TCN Operator integrates seamlessly with leading APIs and is accessible to agents with visual impairments. TCN is trusted by Fortune 500 companies and enterprises of all sizes in multiple industries in many countries. For more information, visit https://www.tcn.com/ and follow on Twitter @tcn.
About ISG Provider Lens™ Research
The ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG's enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe, as well as in the U.S., Canada, Brazil, the U.K., France, Benelux, Germany, Switzerland, the Nordics, Australia and Singapore/Malaysia, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider LensTM research, please visit this webpage.
A companion research series, the ISG Provider LensTM Archetype reports, offer a first-of-its-kind evaluation of providers from the perspective of specific buyer types.
Media Contact
Jodie Booras, Gabriel Marketing Group (for TCN), (619)564-9306, jodieb@gabrielmarketing.com
SOURCE TCN
