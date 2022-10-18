TCN has been recognized as a product challenger for delivering solutions that enable innovative customer experience and associated business benefits expected in the global market
ST. GEORGE, Utah, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TCN, Inc., a global provider of a comprehensive cloud-based call center platform for enterprises, contact centers, BPOs, and collection agencies, today announced it has been recognized as a product challenger in the 2022 ISG Provider Lens™ Contact Center as a Service(CCaaS) - CX Global report.
Focused on cloud-based platforms and contact center solutions, the study evaluates CCaaS providers that offer solutions for a better customer experience while integrating technical requirements across industries globally. It also examines providers based on their platform capabilities, open architecture, AI and machine learning capabilities - including speed, reliability, scalability, and embedded analytics - and the overall quality of the solutions offered.
"We are honored to be positioned as a product challenger in the competitive global contact center industry," said Terrel Bird, CEO & co-founder of TCN. "At TCN, we pride ourselves on the fact that our technological innovations are rooted in the feedback we hear from our customers and the struggles they face running contact centers in different markets. Arming these contact centers with all the technology they need to service their customers in the best way possible is our number one priority."
ISG's report highlights TCN's strengths in focusing on midmarket and flexible financial conditions, the TCN Operator CCaaS platform, and the overall solution and global reach. TCN's unique approach to pricing - no contracts, monthly minimums or maintenance fees - supports rapid scaling and instant flexibility to changing business needs, especially in the mid-market. Supporting 1,500 customers and 2,000 brands worldwide, and growing, helped position TCN as a product challenger in this report.
"TCN's cloud-based delivery model allows clients to easily scale and adjust to evolving business needs," said Kenn Walters, global lead analyst at ISG. "The open architecture coupled with extensive automation capabilities make for an extremely effective and modern platform."
ISG's 2022 report evaluates 21 relevant software vendors and service providers in the global market based on the following evaluation criteria: strategy & vision, tech innovation, brand awareness and presence in the market, sales and partner landscape, breadth and depth of portfolio of services offered and CX and recommendation.
TCN's flagship cloud-based contact center platform, TCN Operator, features a holistic set of easy-to-use, automated agent tools and advanced apps for omnichannel communications, workforce engagement, compliance & data management, integration & automation, intelligence, reporting & analytics, and collaboration & accessibility.
To download a custom version of the report, visit https://www.tcn.com/isg-global-report/
About TCN
TCN is a global provider of a comprehensive, cloud-based call center platform for enterprises, contact centers, business process outsourcing firms (BPOs), and collection agencies. Founded in 1999, TCN combines a deep understanding of the needs of call centers with a unique approach to pricing – no contracts, monthly minimums, or maintenance fees – that supports rapid scaling and instant flexibility to changing business needs. TCN's flagship platform for contact centers, TCN Operator, features a holistic set of easy-to-use, automated agent tools and advanced apps for omnichannel communications, workforce engagement, compliance & data management, integration & automation, intelligence, reporting & analytics, and collaboration & accessibility. Its suite of compliance tools helps businesses meet the requirements of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA) and other state and federal regulations, including new and updated debt collection rules issued by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. TCN Operator integrates seamlessly with leading APIs and is accessible to agents with visual impairments. TCN is trusted by Fortune 500 companies and enterprises of all sizes in multiple industries in many countries. For more information, visit https://www.tcn.com/ and follow on Twitter @tcn.
About ISG Provider Lens™ Research
The ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG's enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe, as well as in the U.S., Canada, Brazil, the U.K., France, Benelux, Germany, Switzerland, the Nordics, Australia, and Singapore/Malaysia, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider LensTM research, please visit this webpage.
A companion research series, the ISG Provider LensTM Archetype reports, offer a first-of-its-kind evaluation of providers from the perspective of specific buyer types.
