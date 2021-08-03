ST. GEORGE, Utah, August 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TCN, Inc., a global provider of a comprehensive cloud-based call center platform for enterprises, contact centers, BPOs, and collection agencies, today announced its TCN Operator platform has been selected as a finalist in the 2021 SaaS Awards in the Best SaaS Product for Customer Services/CRM category.
James Williams, head of operations for the SaaS Awards, said: "Just as SaaS technologies have been vital in pivoting organizational functions to respond to global crises, they will be essential as we look forward to returning to normal levels of productivity. We've seen remarkably innovative solutions across all conceivable areas of industry, and it's increasingly difficult for our team to identify the entrants that can't make it past this shortlist stage. The shortlisted candidates, however, have made it through that first round. They represent truly innovative thinkers in the SaaS industry, whether they're freshly-funded disruptors or established names."
Launched in May 2021, TCN Operator features a holistic set of easy-to-use, automated agent tools and advanced apps that are designed to boost agent productivity and improve customer experience. They include: inbound and outbound solutions; data and digital services; team management, business intelligence and analytics features; and a suite of compliance tools for meeting TCPA regulations.
TCN Operator is grounded in TCN's deep understanding of call centers' needs and built on the company's vast experience in supporting billions of interactions every year between call center agents and customers. It integrates with leading APIs, including Salesforce and Zendeck, and is accessible to agents with visual impairments. For more information about TCN Operator, go to: https://www.tcn.com/call-center-solutions/overview/.
The Saas Awards is now in its sixth year of celebrating software innovation. This year, hundreds of organizations entered, with international entries coming from North America, Canada, Australia, UK, Europe and the Middle East. To view the full shortlist, please visit: https://www.cloud-awards.com/2021-software-awards-shortlist/. Final SaaS Awards winners will be announced on Aug. 31, 2021.
About TCN, Inc.
TCN is a global provider of a comprehensive, cloud-based call center platform for enterprises, contact centers, business process outsourcing firms (BPOs) and collection agencies. Founded in 1999, TCN combines a deep understanding of the needs of call centers with a unique approach to pricing – no contracts, monthly minimums or maintenance fees – that supports rapid scaling and instant flexibility to changing business needs. TCN's contact center platform features a holistic set of easy-to-use, automated agent tools and advanced apps for omnichannel communications, workforce engagement, compliance & data management, integration & automation, intelligence, reporting & analytics and collaboration & accessibility. Its suite of compliance tools helps businesses meet the requirements of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA) and other state and federal regulations, including new and updated debt collection rules issued by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. TCN's secure platform integrates seamlessly with leading APIs and is accessible to agents with visual impairments. TCN is trusted by Fortune 500 companies and enterprises of all sizes in multiple industries in many countries. For more information, visit https://www.tcn.com/ and follow on Twitter @tcn.
