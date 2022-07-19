For the second year in a row, the international software awards program recognizes TCN's flagship cloud-based contact center platform for driving efficiency and productivity while improving customer experience
ST. GEORGE, Utah, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TCN, Inc., a global provider of a comprehensive cloud-based call center platform for enterprises, contact centers, BPOs, and collection agencies, today announced its TCN Operator platform has been named as a finalist for the second year in a row in the 2022 SaaS Awards in the Best SaaS Product for Customer Service/CRM category.
"We are very excited to be named a finalist in the SaaS awards among many innovative products across varying industries," said McKay Bird, marketing director at TCN. "At TCN we make it a priority to listen to our customers' needs and implement solutions to their challenges through innovation in contact center technology."
Launched just over a year ago, TCN Operator is TCN's next-generation flagship cloud-based call center platform with a holistic collection of advanced call center tools for driving operational efficiency and productivity. Built for scalability and flexibility, the platform features an intuitive interface and a comprehensive set of easy-to-use, automated agent tools and advanced apps that all work together to boost agent productivity, improve customer experience and allow the monitoring of operations from virtually anywhere. TCN Operator also integrates seamlessly with leading CRMs and APIs.
"Innovative technologies have always driven the industry forward, and having disrupted the software business, SaaS continues to mature as a key driver for sustained improvement across manifold verticals," said James Williams, head of operations for the SaaS Awards. "The shortlisted candidates announced today, however, have proven to be truly innovative thinkers in the SaaS industry, whether they're freshly-funded disruptors or established names."
Now in its seventh year of celebrating advancements in the industry, the SaaS Awards program receives entries from around the world, including the US, Canada, Australasia, EMEA and the UK. This program recognizes excellence in innovation in software solutions through categories ranging from Best Enterprise-Level SaaS to Best UX or UI Design in a SaaS Product.
To learn more about TCN Operator, visit https://www.tcn.com/call-center-solutions/overview/
To see the full list of SaaS finalists, visit https://www.cloud-awards.com/2022-saas-awards-shortlist/
About TCN
TCN is a global provider of a comprehensive, cloud-based call center platform for enterprises, contact centers, business process outsourcing firms (BPOs) and collection agencies. Founded in 1999, TCN combines a deep understanding of the needs of call centers with a unique approach to pricing – no contracts, monthly minimums or maintenance fees – that supports rapid scaling and instant flexibility to changing business needs. TCN's flagship platform for contact centers, TCN Operator, features a holistic set of easy-to-use, automated agent tools and advanced apps for omnichannel communications, workforce engagement, compliance & data management, integration & automation, intelligence, reporting & analytics and collaboration & accessibility. Its suite of compliance tools helps businesses meet the requirements of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA) and other state and federal regulations, including new and updated debt collection rules issued by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. TCN Operator integrates seamlessly with leading APIs and is accessible to agents with visual impairments. TCN is trusted by Fortune 500 companies and enterprises of all sizes in multiple industries in many countries. For more information, visit https://www.tcn.com/ and follow on Twitter @tcn.
