TCN is recognized for exceptional innovation within the call center industry for its latest enhancements to its next-generation contact center platform, TCN Operator
ST. GEORGE, Utah, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TCN, Inc., a global provider of a comprehensive cloud-based call center platform for enterprises, contact centers, BPOs and collection agencies, today announced its TCN Operator platform has been named a winner of the 2023 CUSTOMER Product of the Year Award by CUSTOMER Magazine, the premier publication of TMC, a global, integrated media company. This is the third consecutive year TCN Operator has been named a winner in this program, reinforcing the platform's consistent evolution and further elevating TCN's leadership in the contact center industry.
TCN Operator is TCN's next-generation cloud-based platform that provides multiple advanced call center tools for driving operational efficiency and productivity. TCN recently announced its latest update to the platform, the Workforce Engagement suite. By centralizing Workforce Management (WFM) and Workforce Optimization (WFO), Workforce Engagement increases agent compliance and performance by presenting real-time training and learning opportunities, resulting in superior agent performance and overall customer experience.
"A primary factor in constantly enhancing TCN Operator is determining what challenges the contact center industry is facing and then understanding how we can enhance our platform to address them," said McKay Bird, marketing director for TCN. "Our process begins with listening to our customers to get better insight into what they're looking for; that is how our latest enhancement, the Workforce Engagement suite came to be, through acknowledging our customers' needs and establishing a way to deliver them optimized call center operations that are seamlessly integrated into TCN Operator."
"On behalf of both TMC and CUSTOMER magazine, it is my pleasure to honor TCN with a 2023 Product of the Year Award," said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. "TCN Operator has proven deserving of this elite status and I look forward to continued innovation from TCN in 2024 and beyond."
The 2023 CUSTOMER Product of the Year Award recognizes vendors that are advancing the call center, CRM and teleservices industries. The award highlights products that enable their clients to meet and exceed the expectations of their customers.
TCN is a global provider of a comprehensive, cloud-based call center platform for enterprises, contact centers, business process outsourcing firms (BPOs) and collection agencies. Founded in 1999, TCN combines a deep understanding of the needs of call centers with a unique approach to pricing – no contracts, monthly minimums or maintenance fees – that supports rapid scaling and instant flexibility to changing business needs. TCN's flagship platform for contact centers, TCN Operator, features a holistic set of easy-to-use, automated agent tools and advanced apps for omnichannel communications, workforce engagement, compliance & data management, integration & automation, intelligence, reporting & analytics and collaboration & accessibility. Its suite of compliance tools helps businesses meet the requirements of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA) and other state and federal regulations, including new and updated debt collection rules issued by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. TCN Operator integrates seamlessly with leading APIs and is accessible to agents with visual impairments. TCN is trusted by Fortune 500 companies and enterprises of all sizes in multiple industries in many countries. For more information, visit https://www.tcn.com/ and follow on Twitter @tcn.
