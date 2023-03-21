Support Local Journalism

TCN is recognized for exceptional innovation within the call center industry for its latest enhancements to its next-generation contact center platform, TCN Operator

ST. GEORGE, Utah, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TCN, Inc., a global provider of a comprehensive cloud-based call center platform for enterprises, contact centers, BPOs and collection agencies, today announced its TCN Operator platform has been named a winner of the 2023 CUSTOMER Product of the Year Award by CUSTOMER Magazine, the premier publication of TMC, a global, integrated media company. This is the third consecutive year TCN Operator has been named a winner in this program, reinforcing the platform's consistent evolution and further elevating TCN's leadership in the contact center industry.


