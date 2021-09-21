ST. GEORGE, Utah, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TCN, Inc., a global provider of a comprehensive cloud-based call center platform for enterprises, contact centers, BPOs, and collection agencies, today announced its TCN Operator platform has been selected as a winner of a 2021 Contact Center Technology Award, presented by CUSTOMER Magazine, the premier publication of TMC, a global, integrated media company helping clients build communities in print, in-person and online.
"At TCN, we strive to be at the forefront of innovation and we're thrilled to have TCN Operator receive this prestigious award that celebrates customer service-enhancing technology solutions," said McKay Bird, chief marketing officer of TCN. "TCN Operator is centered around helping agents deliver world-class customer experiences and we look forward to adding more innovations to TCN Operator in the near future that enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of their important work."
TCN Operator features a comprehensive set of easy-to-use, automated agent tools and advanced apps, including inbound and outbound solutions; data and digital services; team management, business intelligence and analytics features; and a suite of compliance tools for meeting TCPA regulations. TCN's secure platform integrates seamlessly with leading APIs and is accessible to agents with visual impairments.
"This year's recipients [of the Contact Center Technology Awards] are the top-of-the-top industry leaders in hardware, software and services," said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. "Each has repeatedly demonstrated their commitment to creating innovative products. All winners have substantially improved the processes of their clients' businesses and enhanced their ability to create satisfied customers."
The Contact Center Technology Awards program is in its 16th year of honoring the best in technology solutions that enhance customer service. Winners are selected based on a product or service's ability to help enterprise, SMB and outsourced contact centers deliver amazing customer experiences.
To learn more about TCN Operator, click here: https://www.tcn.com/call-center-solutions/overview/
About TCN, Inc.
TCN is a global provider of a comprehensive, cloud-based call center platform for enterprises, contact centers, business process outsourcing firms (BPOs) and collection agencies. Founded in 1999, TCN combines a deep understanding of the needs of call centers with a unique approach to pricing – no contracts, monthly minimums or maintenance fees – that supports rapid scaling and instant flexibility to changing business needs. TCN's contact center platform features a holistic set of easy-to-use, automated agent tools and advanced apps for omnichannel communications, workforce engagement, compliance & data management, integration & automation, intelligence, reporting & analytics and collaboration & accessibility. Its suite of compliance tools helps businesses meet the requirements of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA) and other state and federal regulations, including new and updated debt collection rules issued by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. TCN's secure platform integrates seamlessly with leading APIs and is accessible to agents with visual impairments. TCN is trusted by Fortune 500 companies and enterprises of all sizes in multiple industries in many countries. For more information, visit https://www.tcn.com/ and follow on Twitter @tcn.
Media Contact
Michael Tebo, Gabriel Marketing Group, 5718358775, michaelt@gabrielmarketing.com
SOURCE TCN