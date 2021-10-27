ST. GEORGE, Utah, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WHAT
The American of Credit and Collections Professionals (ACA) International 2021 Fall Forum is a Chicago-based event bringing members of ACA International together for a final gathering to recap the year in the industry and look forward to 2022. TCN, Inc., a global provider of a comprehensive cloud-based call center platform for enterprises, contact centers, BPOs, and collection agencies, is proudly sponsoring the first-ever ACA Women's Workshop held in conjunction with this year's conference.
This event will focus on identifying and overcoming challenges unique to women in the accounts receivable management (ARM) industry. Participants in this workshop will gain skills that will increase their confidence and assist them in rising to any challenge and ultimately overcoming any obstacle set in front of them.
In addition to the sponsorship of the Women's Workshop, TCN will also be exhibiting their compliance tools at the ACA Fall Forum. Their exhibition will focus on Regulation F (Reg F) and how TCN's compliance tools can help alleviate the challenges imposed on call centers when combined with their flagship call center software, TCN Operator.
Dr. Heather Johnson is a nationally recognized speaker with extensive experience developing leaders. With a doctorate in psychology, she has been working with leaders for 26 years to quickly identify individual and team performance obstacles, developing customized solutions that lead to rapid change and lasting results. Heather facilitates courses in person and virtually that deliver personalized, practical, and immediate results. Some of her most requested topics are: influence, emotional intelligence, team building, communication and women ignite!
Date: Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021
Time: 9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. CT
Location: Hyatt Regency Chicago, 151 E Wacker Dr, Chicago, IL 60601
About TCN
TCN is a global provider of a comprehensive, cloud-based call center platform for enterprises, contact centers, business process outsourcing firms (BPOs) and collection agencies. Founded in 1999, TCN combines a deep understanding of the needs of call centers with a unique approach to pricing – no contracts, monthly minimums or maintenance fees – that supports rapid scaling and instant flexibility to changing business needs. TCN's flagship platform for contact centers, TCN Operator, features a holistic set of easy-to-use, automated agent tools and advanced apps for omnichannel communications, workforce engagement, compliance & data management, integration & automation, intelligence, reporting & analytics and collaboration & accessibility. Its suite of compliance tools helps businesses meet the requirements of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA) and other state and federal regulations, including new and updated debt collection rules issued by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. TCN Operator integrates seamlessly with leading APIs and is accessible to agents with visual impairments. TCN is trusted by Fortune 500 companies and enterprises of all sizes in multiple industries in many countries. For more information, visit https://www.tcn.com/ and follow on Twitter @tcn.
