TCN will offer live in-person demonstrations of its latest platform enhancement at the annual conference
ST. GEORGE, Utah, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WHAT
The Collection and Recovery Solutions Conference will be held May 10-12 in Las Vegas, Nevada. For over 20 years, Collection and Recovery Solutions has brought together creditors, collection executives, product and service providers, as well as exhibitors and sponsors to create an environment that promotes conversation and collaboration.
TCN, a global provider of a comprehensive cloud-based call center platform for enterprises, contact centers, BPOs, and collection agencies, will host a booth at the 2023 Collection and Recovery Solutions conference. During the three-day event, TCN will offer live, in-person demonstrations of TCN's Workforce Engagement suite, the newest feature of TCN's advanced call center software platform, TCN Operator. Workforce Engagement aims to optimize call center operations, reduce non-productive agent hours and enhance customer experience by integrating Workforce Management (WFM) and Workforce Optimization (WFO) elements. Key advantages of the new Workforce Engagement suite include:
- Improved customer experiences through voice analytics
- Decrease call center compliance risk
- Boost agent performance
- Ongoing training and coachin
Multiple members of the TCN team will be there, including Michael Joubran, vice president of North American Sales, Kerry Sherman, executive vice president of business development and Steele Hendershot, vice president of channel partners at TCN.
WHERE
Booth #8
Collection and Recovery Solutions Conference
Four Seasons Hotel
3960 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89119
WHEN
May 10-12, 2023
To learn more about this event, visit: https://collectionrecoverysolutions.com/
To learn more about TCN Operator's Workforce Engagement Suite, visit: https://www.tcn.com/call-center-solutions/workforce-engagement/
About TCN
TCN is a global provider of a comprehensive, cloud-based call center platform for enterprises, contact centers, business process outsourcing firms (BPOs) and collection agencies. Founded in 1999, TCN combines a deep understanding of the needs of call centers with a unique approach to pricing – no contracts, monthly minimums or maintenance fees – that supports rapid scaling and instant flexibility to changing business needs. TCN's flagship platform for contact centers, TCN Operator, features a holistic set of easy-to-use, automated agent tools and advanced apps for omnichannel communications, workforce engagement, compliance & data management, integration & automation, intelligence, reporting & analytics and collaboration & accessibility. Its suite of compliance tools helps businesses meet the requirements of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA) and other state and federal regulations, including new and updated debt collection rules issued by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. TCN Operator integrates seamlessly with leading APIs and is accessible to agents with visual impairments. TCN is trusted by Fortune 500 companies and enterprises of all sizes in multiple industries in many countries. For more information, visit http://www.tcn.com and follow on Twitter @tcn.
