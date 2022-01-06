ST. GEORGE, Utah, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WHAT
TCN, Inc., a global provider of a comprehensive cloud-based call center platform for enterprises, contact centers, BPOs and collection agencies, will host its first annual C3 Virtual User Group Conference. Through the free one-day online event, TCN aims to offer various educational and networking opportunities to contact center professionals. The conference will feature insightful sessions led by industry leaders, covering topics such as the latest contact center trends, the best way to utilize TCN's cloud-based software to achieve contact centers' goals, and more. This year's conference theme is "Connect, Collaborate and Communicate."
The full-day event will kick off with keynote speaker Colby Jenkins, a retired Army Green Beret. Jenkins will present a session, titled "Building Your A-Team," where he will draw from his combat experience, working on Capitol Hill and as a program manager in Silicon Valley, to discuss critical leadership strategies and practical principles for building a positive work environment.
The final session of the day will be an industry panel with Bryce Payne, vice president of business development at TCN; Courtney Reynaud, president of Credit Bureau USA; Scott Brownlee, vice president operational strategy at Arcadia Recovery Bureau; Brian Grimes, president of Credit Bureau Services of Iowa Inc., and Bill King, IT manager at Beyond Vision. The panel will discuss how TCN clients are rising to the challenge of scaling a call center floor in the current environment. It will also cover automation tips and chat & SMS best practices for off-setting agent dependency, working from home and data security. Additional sessions throughout the day include:
- "Setting the Stage for the Future," hosted by Darrin Bird, executive vice president at TCN, and Jesse Bird, chief technology officer at TCN
- "Secrets for Success: Using TCN to its Full Potential," hosted by Mike Borden, senior account manager at TCN
- "Conquering Compliance, One Regulation at a Time," hosted by Chaz Butterfield, senior account manager at TCN
- "Analysis Paralysis: Making Decisions Using Key Metrics," hosted by Dave Bethers, vice president of product at TCN
WHEN/WHERE
Virtual (online)
Date: January 19, 2022
Time: 9:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. MST
For more information and to register for TCN's C3 Virtual User Group Conference, visit https://www.tcn.com/c3.
About TCN, Inc.
TCN is a global provider of a comprehensive, cloud-based call center platform for enterprises, contact centers, business process outsourcing firms (BPOs) and collection agencies. Founded in 1999, TCN combines a deep understanding of the needs of call centers with a unique approach to pricing – no contracts, monthly minimums or maintenance fees – that supports rapid scaling and instant flexibility to changing business needs. TCN's flagship platform for contact centers, TCN Operator, features a holistic set of easy-to-use, automated agent tools and advanced apps for omnichannel communications, workforce engagement, compliance & data management, integration & automation, intelligence, reporting & analytics and collaboration & accessibility. Its suite of compliance tools helps businesses meet the requirements of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA) and other state and federal regulations, including new and updated debt collection rules issued by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. TCN Operator integrates seamlessly with leading APIs and is accessible to agents with visual impairments. TCN is trusted by Fortune 500 companies and enterprises of all sizes in multiple industries in many countries. For more information, visit https://www.tcn.com/ and follow on Twitter @tcn.
