Featuring motivational keynote speakers, the two-day virtual event will offer various educational and networking opportunities for industry professionals

ST. GEORGE, Utah, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TCN, Inc., a global provider of a comprehensive cloud-based call center platform for enterprises, contact centers, BPOs and collection agencies, announced that it will host its second annual C3 Virtual User Group Conference on January 18 and 19, 2023. This event will feature various presentations that aim to educate contact center professionals on the latest industry trends and practical insights into how TCN clients can use its cloud-based platform to improve operations and provide a better customer experience.


