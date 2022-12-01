...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH
FRIDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulation 2 to 5
inches valley floors, 4 to 8 inches benches, Uinta County, and
Wasatch Back, except up to 12 inches Park City.
* WHERE...In Utah, Tooele and Rush Valleys, Eastern Box Elder
County, Northern Wasatch Front, Salt Lake Valley, Utah Valley,
Cache Valley/Utah Portion and Wasatch Back. In Wyoming,
Southwest Wyoming.
* WHEN...From Thursday evening through Friday morning.
* IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions could impact the Friday
morning commute. Strong winds with the front may also cause
blowing and drifting of snow.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A band of moderate to heavy snow will push
north to south through northern Utah in the early morning hours
Friday, generally from 2 am to 5 am for most locations. This
heavy band of snow will last 1-2 hours in most locations, with
potential to last longer. The greatest uncertainty at this time
is how long snow lingers behind the front, which will have
implications for the impacts into the morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
&&
TCN to Host Second Annual C3 Virtual User Group Conference for Contact Center Professionals
Featuring motivational keynote speakers, the two-day virtual event will offer various educational and networking opportunities for industry professionals
ST. GEORGE, Utah, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TCN, Inc., a global provider of a comprehensive cloud-based call center platform for enterprises, contact centers, BPOs and collection agencies, announced that it will host its second annual C3 Virtual User Group Conference on January 18 and 19, 2023. This event will feature various presentations that aim to educate contact center professionals on the latest industry trends and practical insights into how TCN clients can use its cloud-based platform to improve operations and provide a better customer experience.
With the theme of the two-day event "connect, collaborate and communicate," attendees will have the opportunity to learn alongside other TCN clients while learning from various motivational speakers, industry experts and TCN executives and product engineers.
"We are thrilled to bring back the C3 Virtual User Group Conference again this year," said McKay Bird, marketing director at TCN. "With this event, our goal is to help our clients, and prospective clients, expand their proficiency in TCN technology and further maximize its potential for increasing operational efficiencies and productivity within their contact centers."
The first day of the two-day event will kick off with Thurl Bailey, a retired NBA player and motivational speaker. Bailey will give a keynote presentation titled, "I see potential in you!" In this session, Bailey will speak on how important those words were to him, particularly as a young man trying to navigate the world around him. He will discuss the adversities he faced growing up, and how the five words, "I see potential in you," helped lead him to the success he's achieved today.
The final session on day two to conclude the conference will be a keynote presentation from Mark Brennan, a partner at Hogan Lovells. Brennan's presentation will discuss compliance updates, particularly recent federal and state developments that have affected new privacy laws and the nature of outbound calls, texts and other digital communication outlets. As a global technology and compliance expert, Brennan will also give attendees insight into how they can update their approach to compliance despite these recent changes and how to be adequately prepared for other upcoming trends in 2023.
To help attendees increase proficiency with TCN's call center software, C3 will also offer several product demos and Q&A sessions with TCN executives, engineers, product managers and clients.
Additional presentations throughout the two-day event include:
"Modern Challenges of Communicating with Your Clients," presented by Bryce Payne, vice president of business development at TCN; Darrin Bird, executive vice president at TCN; and Scott Brownlee, product training and customer engagement at TCN
"Digital Communications: Meet Your Customers Where They Are," presented by Mike Borden, senior account manager at TCN
"TCN Product Vision: Delivering a World-Class CX Platform," presented by Jesse Bird, co-founder and chief technology officer at TCN
"State of the ACA," presented by Courtney Reynaud, ACA International President
"Workforce Engagement: A Framework for Agent Efficiency," presented by Chaz Butterfield, senior account manager at TCN and Deon Appelgryn, vice president of product engineering management at TCN
TCN is a global provider of a comprehensive, cloud-based call center platform for enterprises, contact centers, business process outsourcing firms (BPOs) and collection agencies. Founded in 1999, TCN combines a deep understanding of the needs of call centers with a unique approach to pricing – no contracts, monthly minimums or maintenance fees – that supports rapid scaling and instant flexibility to changing business needs. TCN's flagship platform for contact centers, TCN Operator, features a holistic set of easy-to-use, automated agent tools and advanced apps for omnichannel communications, workforce engagement, compliance & data management, integration & automation, intelligence, reporting & analytics and collaboration & accessibility. Its suite of compliance tools helps businesses meet the requirements of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA) and other state and federal regulations, including new and updated debt collection rules issued by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. TCN Operator integrates seamlessly with leading APIs and is accessible to agents with visual impairments. TCN is trusted by Fortune 500 companies and enterprises of all sizes in multiple industries in many countries. For more information, visit https://www.tcn.com/ and follow on Twitter @tcn.
