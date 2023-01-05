Cloud-based call center technology provider, TCN, will bring its clients together for a two-day virtual event, helping them connect, collaborate and communicate
ST. GEORGE, Utah, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WHAT
TCN, Inc., a global provider of a comprehensive cloud-based call center platform for enterprises, contact centers, BPOs and collection agencies, will host its second annual C3 Virtual User Group Conference. The one-day event was such a success last year that this year the number of sessions has doubled to take place over two days. This year's event will feature various presentations that aim to educate contact center professionals on the latest industry trends and practical insights into how TCN clients can use its cloud-based platform to improve operations and provide a better customer experience.
With the theme of "connect, collaborate and communicate," attendees will have the opportunity to learn alongside other TCN clients while hearing from various motivational speakers, industry experts and TCN executives and product engineers.
The first day of the event will start off with Thurl Bailey, a retired NBA player and motivational speaker who will give a keynote presentation titled, "I see potential in you!" In this session, he will speak on how important those words were to him, particularly as a young man trying to navigate the world around him. Bailey will discuss the adversities he faced growing up, and how the five words, "I see potential in you," helped lead him to the success he's achieved today.
The final session to conclude the conference will be a keynote presentation from Mark Brennan, a partner at Hogan Lovells. Brennan's presentation will discuss compliance updates, particularly recent federal and state developments that have affected new privacy laws and the nature of outbound calls, texts and other digital communication outlets. As a global technology and compliance expert, Brennan will also give attendees insight into how they can update their approach to compliance despite these recent changes and how to be adequately prepared for other upcoming trends in 2023.
Additional presentations throughout the two-day event include:
- "Modern Challenges of Communicating with Your Clients," presented by Jesse Bird, co-founder and CTO of TCN; Scott Brownlee, product training and customer engagement at TCN; Sameer Maini, chief executive officer at Collaborationroom.AI; and Josh Ploude, founder and CEO of Aperion Systems
- "Digital Communications: Meet Your Customers Where They Are," presented by Mike Borden, senior account manager at TCN
- "TCN Product Vision: Delivering a World-Class CX Platform," presented by Jesse Bird, co-founder and chief technology officer at TCN
- "State of the ACA," presented by Courtney Reynaud, president of ACA International
- "Workforce Engagement: A Framework for Agent Efficiency," presented by Chaz Butterfield, senior account manager at TCN and Deon Appelgryn, product engineering manager at TCN
WHEN/WHERE
Virtual (online)
Date: January 18 –19, 2023
Time: 9 a.m. - noon MST
For more information and to register for TCN's C3 Virtual User Conference, visit https://www.tcn.com/c3/
About TCN
TCN is a global provider of a comprehensive, cloud-based call center platform for enterprises, contact centers, business process outsourcing firms (BPOs) and collection agencies. Founded in 1999, TCN combines a deep understanding of the needs of call centers with a unique approach to pricing – no contracts, monthly minimums or maintenance fees – that supports rapid scaling and instant flexibility to changing business needs. TCN's flagship platform for contact centers, TCN Operator, features a holistic set of easy-to-use, automated agent tools and advanced apps for omnichannel communications, workforce engagement, compliance & data management, integration & automation, intelligence, reporting & analytics and collaboration & accessibility. Its suite of compliance tools helps businesses meet the requirements of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA) and other state and federal regulations, including new and updated debt collection rules issued by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. TCN Operator integrates seamlessly with leading APIs and is accessible to agents with visual impairments. TCN is trusted by Fortune 500 companies and enterprises of all sizes in multiple industries in many countries. For more information, visit https://www.tcn.com/ and follow on Twitter @tcn.
