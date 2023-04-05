Cloud-based call center technology provider, TCN, will host the first webinar of the 2023 series focused on Workforce Engagement, the latest enhancement to its advanced call center software platform
ST. GEORGE, Utah, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cloud-based call center technology provider, TCN, will host the first webinar of the 2023 series focused on Workforce Engagement, the latest enhancement to its advanced call center software platform.
WHAT
TCN, Inc., a global provider of a comprehensive cloud-based call center platform for enterprises, contact centers, BPOs and collection agencies, will host a free webinar on Wednesday, April 12, 2023. The informational session will dive into everything contact centers need to know about the Workforce Engagement (WFE) solution, the latest enhancement to its advanced call center software platform, TCN Operator.
During the webinar, TCN product experts will walk through real-time demonstrations and provide an overview of the individual features within WFE – Workforce Management (WFM) and Workforce Optimization (WFO). Specifically, the speakers will break down the following:
- Call recordings and transcription (WFO)
- Scorecards (WFO)
- Risk and compliance management (WFO)
- Agent forecast scheduling (WFM)
- Predictive modeling (WFM)
- Optimizing labor costs (WFM)
Launched earlier this year, WFE aims to optimize call center operations by reducing non-productive agent hours and enhancing customer experience, regardless of the communication channel. To demonstrate how WFE can do this, TCN will provide real-life use case examples from current customers.
WHO
Scott Brownlee, director of product training and customer engagement, TCN
Scott Brownlee is the director of product training and customer engagement at TCN. During his more than 30 years of hands-on experience in the account receivable management (ARM) industry, he has focused mainly on the healthcare vertical and has gained a wealth of practical knowledge. In 2003, Scott successfully started a new business vertical at a near-shore contact center that had its agents outperforming the USA-based control group of agents at a 1-1 level within four months.
Scott continually drives maximum efficiency of operations to ensure best-in-class performance. While serving the ARM industry through his active involvement in multiple trade associations, he has increased performance at every step of his career.
From serving on the ACA International Council of Delegates and the ACA International Education & Credentialing Committee to his current position at TCN, Brownlee continues to enhance the performance of the call center industry at local, regional and national levels.
Deon Appelgryn, vice president of product engineering management, TCN
Deon Appelgryn is the vice president of product engineering management at TCN. Joining TCN during the COVID-19 pandemic, he has successfully launched various SaaS-based products, including Workforce Optimization. He also successfully implemented Workforce Management for a client with 35,000 agents and 15 sites worldwide. Appelgryn is committed to helping TCN's continuous growth by strengthening and expanding its development processes, teams and product suite. When he isn't making innovative waves through his work, he loves to spend time outdoors hiking, biking and golfing.
WHEN & WHERE
Date: April 12, 2023
Time: 11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. MST
To register for this free webinar, visit https://go.tcn.com/workforce-engagement-webinar-2023.
About TCN
TCN is a global provider of a comprehensive, cloud-based call center platform for enterprises, contact centers, business process outsourcing firms (BPOs) and collection agencies. Founded in 1999, TCN combines a deep understanding of the needs of call centers with a unique approach to pricing – no contracts, monthly minimums or maintenance fees – that supports rapid scaling and instant flexibility to changing business needs. TCN's flagship platform for contact centers, TCN Operator, features a holistic set of easy-to-use, automated agent tools and advanced apps for omnichannel communications, workforce engagement, compliance & data management, integration & automation, intelligence, reporting & analytics and collaboration & accessibility. Its suite of compliance tools helps businesses meet the requirements of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA) and other state and federal regulations, including new and updated debt collection rules issued by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. TCN Operator integrates seamlessly with leading APIs and is accessible to agents with visual impairments. TCN is trusted by Fortune 500 companies and enterprises of all sizes in multiple industries in many countries. For more information, visit https://www.tcn.com/ and follow on Twitter @tcn.
Media Contact
Jodie Booras, Gabriel Marketing Group (for TCN), 619-564-9306, jodieb@gabrielmarketing.com
SOURCE TCN
