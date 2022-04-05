Director of Product Training and Customer Engagement Scott Brownlee will discuss critical litigation and regulatory trends and technology advancements impacting the industry
ST. GEORGE, Utah, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WHAT & WHO
The Consumer Relations Consortium's (CRC) Innovation Council is an initiative developed by insideARM and the iA Institute that works to redefine the significant issues impacting the collections industry. This council enables members, composed of senior technology, strategy, operations and compliance executives, to work together and share operational insights and best practices with consumer groups and regulators in order to implement better processes, procedures and solutions across the industry.
As an active member of CRC's Innovation Council, TCN, a global provider of a comprehensive cloud-based call center platform for enterprises, contact centers, BPOs, and collection agencies, will attend the Council's Spring 2022 meeting. Scott Brownlee, director of product training and customer engagement at TCN, will discuss various topics and regulatory developments within the ARM and collections industry.
Additional topics to be discussed during the full-day meeting, taking place on April 6, 2022, include:
Regulation F
Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's (CFPB) recent initiatives
TCPA developments
Omnichannel communication
Contact center technology
