TCN to Present Session on Using Technology to Conquer Regulation F Challenges at 2022 ACA International Convention & Expo
The ACA International Convention & Expo brings together industry innovators, wayfinders and experts who share business operation tips and insights in various education sessions. ACA's largest event of the year also offers networking opportunities and gatherings for all industry executives, including first-time attendees, new members, young professionals and women in collections.
The legal and regulatory landscape surrounding the TCPA has undergone significant changes in the past year, and the introduction of STIR/SHAKEN and the CFPB's Regulation F has only compounded compliance complications. As part of the educational aspect of the event, Chaz Butterfield, senior account executive at TCN, will present a session on the Innovation Stage titled, "Conquer Reg F Challenges Using Technology." In this session, Butterfield will highlight how companies can use different tools and techniques to tackle new challenges related to compliance, regardless of the governing body.
Additionally, TCN, a global provider of a comprehensive cloud-based call center platform for enterprises, contact centers, BPOs and collection agencies, will be exhibiting at the event. TCN will offer live demonstrations of its Natural Language Compliance (NLC) tool, built to help users automate compliance and minimize risk, as well as its entire suite of compliance tools.
Chaz Butterfield is a senior account executive at TCN. Since starting at TCN in 2014, Butterfield has demonstrated exceptional expertise in taking a personal approach to developing strong relationships with his clients. In 2016, Butterfield was awarded the TCN Account Manager of the Year due to his knowledge of debt collection, call center operations and process improvement. His insight has been instrumental to the growth of his team. Under Butterfield's direction and foresight, overall team revenue has seen triple-digit growth in 2021.
Butterfield's session will be held:
Date: July 22, 2022
Time: 9:40 a.m. - 10:00 a.m. ET
Location: The Innovation Stage, ACA International Convention & Expo, Rosen Shingle Creek, 9939 Universal Blvd, Orlando, FL 32819
TCN will be exhibiting:
Date: July 20 - 22, 2022
Location: Booth #309, ACA International Convention & Expo, Rosen Shingle Creek, 9939 Universal Blvd, Orlando, FL 32819
To learn more about this event, please visit https://www.acainternational.org/events/convention-2022/
For members of the media interested in speaking with TCN executives at the conference, please contact Jodie Booras at 619-564-9306 and jodieb@gabrielmarketing.com.
About TCN
TCN is a global provider of a comprehensive, cloud-based call center platform for enterprises, contact centers, business process outsourcing firms (BPOs), and collection agencies. Founded in 1999, TCN combines a deep understanding of the needs of call centers with a unique approach to pricing – no contracts, monthly minimums, or maintenance fees – that supports rapid scaling and instant flexibility to changing business needs. TCN's flagship platform for contact centers, TCN Operator, features a holistic set of easy-to-use, automated agent tools and advanced apps for omnichannel communications, workforce engagement, compliance & data management, integration & automation, intelligence, reporting & analytics, and collaboration & accessibility. Its suite of compliance tools helps businesses meet the requirements of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA) and other state and federal regulations, including new and updated debt collection rules issued by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. TCN Operator integrates seamlessly with leading APIs and is accessible to agents with visual impairments. TCN is trusted by Fortune 500 companies and enterprises of all sizes in multiple industries in many countries. For more information, visit https://www.tcn.com/ and follow on Twitter @tcn.
