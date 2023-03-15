TCN will offer live in-person demonstrations of its latest platform enhancement, the Workforce Engagement suite, for the first time since its initial launch
ST. GEORGE, Utah, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WHAT
ACA International Spring IGNITE Conference brings together credit and collection professionals from across the country to converse and collaborate on the latest trends and what lies ahead in 2023 in the collections industry.
TCN, a global provider of a comprehensive cloud-based call center platform for enterprises, contact centers, BPOs, and collection agencies, will host a booth at the ACA IGNITE 2023. Throughout the three-day event, TCN will offer live, in-person demonstrations of its Workforce Engagement suite, the latest enhancement to TCN's advanced call center software platform, TCN Operator. Workforce Engagement combines the power of Workforce Management (WFM) and Workforce Optimization (WFO) to optimize call center operations by increasing compliance, productivity and revenue while enhancing customer experience. Key benefits of the new Workforce Engagement feature include:
- Improved customer experiences through voice analytics
- Decrease call center compliance risk
- Boost agent performance
- Ongoing training and coaching
WHERE
Booth #23
ACA International Spring IGNITE Conference
Caesars Palace
3570 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
WHEN
March 22-24, 2023
To learn more about this event, visit: https://www.acainternational.org/events/ignite-2023/
To learn more about TCN Operator's Workforce Engagement Suite, visit: https://www.tcn.com/call-center-solutions/workforce-engagement/
About TCN
TCN is a global provider of a comprehensive, cloud-based call center platform for enterprises, contact centers, business process outsourcing firms (BPOs) and collection agencies. Founded in 1999, TCN combines a deep understanding of the needs of call centers with a unique approach to pricing – no contracts, monthly minimums or maintenance fees – that supports rapid scaling and instant flexibility to changing business needs. TCN's flagship platform for contact centers, TCN Operator, features a holistic set of easy-to-use, automated agent tools and advanced apps for omnichannel communications, workforce engagement, compliance & data management, integration & automation, intelligence, reporting & analytics and collaboration & accessibility. Its suite of compliance tools helps businesses meet the requirements of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA) and other state and federal regulations, including new and updated debt collection rules issued by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. TCN Operator integrates seamlessly with leading APIs and is accessible to agents with visual impairments. TCN is trusted by Fortune 500 companies and enterprises of all sizes in multiple industries in many countries. For more information, visit http://www.tcn.com and follow on Twitter @tcn.
Media Contact
Jodie Booras, Gabriel Marketing Group (for TCN), 619-564-9306, jodieb@gabrielmarketing.com
SOURCE Gabriel Marketing Group (for TCN)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.