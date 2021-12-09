ST. GEORGE, Utah, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WHAT
Customer Contact Week (CCW), hosted by IQPC, is an online community for finding Customer Service and Call Center/Contact Center information. Their annual event hosts executives within call and contact centers and customer service to discuss ideas, share best practices and interact with a vibrant network of Call Center and customer management professionals. This year's theme is "The Future of the Contact Center: A Forecast."
In light of world events over the past year and a half, contact centers have had to undergo a decade's worth of change to keep up with rapidly changing consumer demand. This event will explore new opportunities to utilize innovative technologies and create best practices to remain ahead of the curve.
During the expo, TCN, Inc., a global provider of a comprehensive cloud-based call center platform for enterprises, contact centers, BPOs and collection agencies, will demo the next generation of its flagship platform, TCN Operator, which was released earlier this year. Built for the modern call center, TCN Operator features an intuitive interface and a comprehensive set of easy-to-use, automated agent tools and advanced apps that all work together to boost agent productivity and improve customer experience.
In addition to providing an overview and demonstrations of TCN Operator, TCN will also cover data management and compliance and discuss and display the benefits of agents using omnichannel tools.
WHERE
Booth #401
IQPC Customer Contact Week 2021
CAESARS FORUM
3911 Koval Ln.
Las Vegas, NV 89109
WHEN
Date: December 14 - 16, 2021
To learn more about this event, please visit https://www.customercontactweekdigital.com/events-future-of-the-contact-center-a-roadmap?mac=CMIQ_OnlineEvents_Learn_Listing
To learn more about TCN, visit https://www.tcn.com/
About TCN, Inc.
TCN is a global provider of a comprehensive, cloud-based call center platform for enterprises, contact centers, business process outsourcing firms (BPOs) and collection agencies. Founded in 1999, TCN combines a deep understanding of the needs of call centers with a unique approach to pricing – no contracts, monthly minimums or maintenance fees – that supports rapid scaling and instant flexibility to changing business needs. TCN's flagship platform for contact centers, TCN Operator, features a holistic set of easy-to-use, automated agent tools and advanced apps for omnichannel communications, workforce engagement, compliance & data management, integration & automation, intelligence, reporting & analytics and collaboration & accessibility. Its suite of compliance tools helps businesses meet the requirements of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA) and other state and federal regulations, including new and updated debt collection rules issued by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. TCN Operator integrates seamlessly with leading APIs and is accessible to agents with visual impairments. TCN is trusted by Fortune 500 companies and enterprises of all sizes in multiple industries in many countries. For more information, visit https://www.tcn.com/ and follow on Twitter @tcn.
Media Contact
Michael Tebo, Gabriel Marketing Group (for TCN), 571-835-8775, michaelt@gabrielmarketing.com
SOURCE TCN