The prominent annual awards program recognizes TCN's flagship platform, TCN Operator, for improving customer service technology and the overall customer experience
ST. GEORGE, Utah, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TCN, Inc., a global provider of a comprehensive cloud-based call center platform for enterprises, contact centers, BPOs, and collection agencies, today announced its TCN Operator platform has been selected as a winner of the 2022 Contact Center Technology Award by CUSTOMER Magazine, the premier publication of TMC, a global, integrated media company helping clients build communities in print, in-person and online. This is the second year in which TCN Operator has been named a winner in this program, reinforcing the platform's continued improvements to the contact center industry.
"One of the biggest priorities we keep at the forefront when developing enhancements to our flagship platform is improving customer experience," said McKay Bird, marketing director for TCN. "That starts by listening to feedback from our customers and what they need to provide this experience. We are honored to be recognized in such a prestigious program that celebrates these improvements in our industry."
TCN Operator is TCN's next-generation cloud-based platform with a holistic collection of advanced call center tools for driving operational efficiency and productivity. This year, TCN has announced two significant enhancements to the platform, including the launch of Data Explorer, a robust data visualization tool for its List Management Services (LMS) application, as well as new Performance Analytics and Reporting features to empower contact center managers to make more data-driven decisions and improve operational efficiencies.
"Congratulations to TCN for being awarded a 2022 CUSTOMER Magazine Contact Center Technology Award. TCN Operator has been selected for demonstrating innovation, quality and unique features which have had a positive impact on the customer experience," said Rich Tehrani, CEO of TMC. "We're pleased to recognize their achievement."
This 17th-annual Contact Center Technology Award, presented by CUSTOMER Magazine, honors vendors and technologies that have embraced technology as a critical tool for customer service excellence. This award distinguishes their success as innovators, thought leaders and market movers in the contact center and customer care industries.
TCN is a global provider of a comprehensive, cloud-based call center platform for enterprises, contact centers, business process outsourcing firms (BPOs) and collection agencies. Founded in 1999, TCN combines a deep understanding of the needs of call centers with a unique approach to pricing – no contracts, monthly minimums or maintenance fees – that supports rapid scaling and instant flexibility to changing business needs. TCN's flagship platform for contact centers, TCN Operator, features a holistic set of easy-to-use, automated agent tools and advanced apps for omnichannel communications, workforce engagement, compliance & data management, integration & automation, intelligence, reporting & analytics and collaboration & accessibility. Its suite of compliance tools helps businesses meet the requirements of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA) and other state and federal regulations, including new and updated debt collection rules issued by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. TCN Operator integrates seamlessly with leading APIs and is accessible to agents with visual impairments. TCN is trusted by Fortune 500 companies and enterprises of all sizes in multiple industries in many countries. For more information, visit http://www.tcn.com and follow on Twitter @tcn.
