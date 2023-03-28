The international sales and customer service awards program recognizes TCN's flagship call center platform for its innovation in the contact center industry
ST. GEORGE, Utah, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TCN, Inc., a global provider of a comprehensive cloud-based call center platform for enterprises, contact centers, BPOs and collection agencies, today announced it has been named a bronze winner for the Contact Center Solution category in the 2023 Stevie® Awards for Sales & Customer Service, which celebrates the best in sales and customer service. TCN received the recognition for TCN Operator, its next-generation call center platform with a holistic set of easy-to-use, automated agent tools and advanced apps.
"We are very happy to be named a winner in such a competitive and reputable award program, specifically focused on customer service," said McKay Bird, marketing director at TCN. "Adding yet another award to TCN Operator's list, the second one just this year, really shows our continued commitment to working closely with our customers and advancing their contact center operations through impactful tools and features."
TCN Operator is TCN's comprehensive cloud-based platform with a suite of advanced call center tools for driving operational efficiency and productivity. The platform has continued to adapt to changing customer needs, boasting many new tools and enhancements. These enhancements include Data Explorer, a robust data visualization tool for its List Management Services (LMS) application, new Performance Analytics and Reporting features to empower contact center managers to make more data-driven decisions and improve operational efficiencies and the Workforce Engagement suite to optimize call center operations by reducing non-productive agent hours and enhancing customer experience, regardless of the communication channel.
"The nominations we received for the 2023 competition illustrate that business development, customer service and sales professionals worldwide, in all sorts of organizations, have continued to innovate, thrive and meet customer expectations," said Stevie Awards President Maggie Miller. "The judges have recognized and rewarded their achievements, and we join them in applauding this year's winners for their continued success."
Now in its 17th year, the Stevie Awards program recognizes the most innovative technologies and companies in a variety of industries around the world. More than 2,300 nominations were received from organizations of all sizes in 49 nations and territories.
TCN is a global provider of a comprehensive, cloud-based call center platform for enterprises, contact centers, business process outsourcing firms (BPOs) and collection agencies. Founded in 1999, TCN combines a deep understanding of the needs of call centers with a unique approach to pricing – no contracts, monthly minimums or maintenance fees – that supports rapid scaling and instant flexibility to changing business needs. TCN's flagship platform for contact centers, TCN Operator, features a holistic set of easy-to-use, automated agent tools and advanced apps for omnichannel communications, workforce engagement, compliance & data management, integration & automation, intelligence, reporting & analytics and collaboration & accessibility. Its suite of compliance tools helps businesses meet the requirements of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA) and other state and federal regulations, including new and updated debt collection rules issued by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. TCN Operator integrates seamlessly with leading APIs and is accessible to agents with visual impairments. TCN is trusted by Fortune 500 companies and enterprises of all sizes in multiple industries in many countries. For more information, visit http://www.tcn.com and follow on Twitter @tcn.
