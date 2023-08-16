International Brotherhood Of Teamsters. (PRNewsFoto/International Brotherhood of Teamsters)

Passenger Service Workers Demand Company End Delay Tactics

CHARLOTTE, N.C. and CHICAGO and DALLAS and HOUSTON and LOS ANGELES and MIAMI and PHILADELPHIA and PHOENIX and ST. LOUIS and SALT LAKE CITY and SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Passenger service workers at American Airlines who are members of the Communications Workers of America (CWA) - International Brotherhood of Teamsters (IBT) Association held informational pickets yesterday nationwide.


