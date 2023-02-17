International Brotherhood Of Teamsters. (PRNewsFoto/International Brotherhood of Teamsters)

 By Teamsters Local 222

Anti-Union Legislation Endangers Federal Funding for Transit Authority

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Teamsters are calling on Utah Governor Spencer Cox to veto House Bill 243. HB 243 would strip collective bargaining rights from confidential, managerial, and supervisorial public transit workers. In doing so, the legislation would run afoul of federal law and jeopardize more than $224 million in federal grants for the Utah Transit Authority (UTA).


