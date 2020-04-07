LEHI, Utah, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Of the estimated 2.5 million polygraph tests conducted annually by U.S. federal, state and local entities, most are on hold because of social distancing guidelines.
Two sheriff's offices in Florida announced stopping polygraph tests due to safety risks associated with COVID-19. Around 75% of urban sheriffs' and police departments use polygraph for testing job applicants.
EyeDetect by Converus uses advanced lie detection technology to analyze involuntary eye behaviors to detect deception. It allows safe social distancing as well.
"You can easily maintain a safe social distance with EyeDetect," said Lt. Richard Gere, Spokane County Sheriff's Office. "You really can't do that during a polygraph test."
The Spokane County Sheriff's Office — one of dozens of U.S. law enforcement agencies currently using EyeDetect — stopped pre-employment testing on March 25 to comply with the state's current stay-at-home order.
Converus CEO Todd Mickelsen commented, "It's also important to clean equipment after testing."
"The only EyeDetect equipment touched by examinees is a mouse, which is easy to clean," said Mickelsen. "During a polygraph, examinees are in contact with two corrugated tubes, finger sensors, blood pressure cuff, and motion sensor mat. It's challenging to adequately clean those between exams."
EyeDetect also provides cost and time savings. Spokane County Sheriff uses EyeDetect early in the hiring process. If applicants pass the EyeDetect test, a background check and polygraph are conducted.
"Identifying unqualified candidates early saves about 40 hours of background checks and polygraphs, which saves about $2,500 per applicant," said Gere.
Mickelsen says EyeDetect can also help safely test parolees and sex offenders.
Since 2014, EyeDetect has been used by more than 500 customers in 43 countries.
Visit www.converus.com.
About Converus®
Converus provides scientifically validated credibility assessment technologies. EyeDetect® detects deception with 86-90% accuracy in 15-30 minutes by analyzing eye and other behaviors. IdentityDetect® detects falsified identities at 91% accuracy in about 1-3 minutes by analyzing subtle somatic nervous system changes. Both technologies help protect organizations and communities from corruption, crime and threats. Converus is headquartered in Lehi, Utah, USA.